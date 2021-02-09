The Brooklyn Park Fire Department has recently purchased and deployed two devices in hopes they will increase survival rates after cardiac arrest incidents.
One of those pieces of equipment, called the LUCAS device, is an automated CPR machine which mechanically performs chest compressions on patients experiencing cardiac arrest or a similar medical emergency.
While North Memorial ambulances have carried the technology in recent years as the city’s primary medical response agency, “what we wanted to look at is how can we get it on our patient faster,” said John Cunningham, fire chief. “The LUCAS device, one, it never gets tired, and it gives you that consistent CPR, the depth, the rate, the volume, and it keeps going.”
The automated device provides CPR in situations where firefighters may be unable to provide it manually, such as when lifting a stretcher. It also frees them to perform other life saving interventions instead of attending to CPR duties.
“What we do as a first response agency really does have a positive impact on the patient. So the faster that we can get the LUCAS” on a patient, it increases their chance of survival and reduces the likelihood of brain damage due to a lack of blood flow, Cunningham said.
The fire department’s other recently acquired device, the EleGARD, raises and adjusts the torso of a patient mechanically receiving CPR, helping oxygenated blood flow into the brain and de-oxygenated blood flow out.
This reduces the likelihood of concussions and brain damage that can occur when blood flows collide in the brain during CPR, Cunningham said.
As a result, in tandem, both devices increase the likelihood that a patient can walk away from a cardiac arrest incident neurologically intact.
“There’s one thing to survive the cardiac arrest, and then there’s another thing to live after that survival,” Cunningham said. “We want to make sure that our patients have every opportunity to live a life, and a lot of times with cardiac arrest events, a patient may survive but they may not be fully neurologically intact and be able to go back to their normal life.”
Data trends from other first responder agencies using the devices showed positive impacts on patient outcomes, which piqued the fire department’s interest in deploying the machines in its calls for service.
“We started to see some data from other departments in the area that were starting to deploy this. And medical decisions, when we look at technology, is really data-driven today,” Cunningham said. “So we were really impressed with what the data started to show.”
In the months that follow, the department will be tracking patient outcomes to see if those positive trends occur among Brooklyn Park’s residents as well.
The department purchased four pairs of the devices for approximately $100,000 in December, and has deployed them on every front line vehicle.
The devices have already seen use in the relatively short time in which they have been deployed. In January 2021, the department responded to seven cardiac arrest events, and deployed the devices in four of those incidents.
“With the call volume that we get in Brooklyn Park, it’s a tool that gets deployed on a regular basis,” Cunningham said.
Despite these technological advancements, Cunningham stressed the need for everyone to learn CPR and be able to perform it during an emergency.
“None of this is really any good until someone calls 911 and they start CPR right away,” he said. “The faster that someone gets their hands on that patient to start doing chest compressions, that starts this whole process. So from our standpoint, it’s vitally important that we encourage our community members to learn hands-only CPR.”
