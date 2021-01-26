As the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to leave many jobless, the Brooklyn Park City Council began considering strategies to prevent homelessness Jan. 19.
With a new administration stepping into the White House and the state Legislature’s 2021 session underway, it’s unclear when or if additional federal or state funding for COVID relief will be approved or distributed to local governments.
With that fact in mind, the city is attempting to determine what role it will play in long- and short-term relief efforts.
“I manage this hotline for COVID and the hotline gets a lot of calls,” said Councilmember Wynfred Russell. “And I’d say about 75% to a high 80% of calls we get at the hotline, (which) is intended for COVID and folks who have been impacted by COVID, a high 80% of the calls are for housing assistance. A lot of people need housing assistance and it seems like everything has dried up.”
Potential future programs
No specific programs have been proposed or approved by the council for 2021. Rather, city staff members proposed loose, unrefined concepts for programs that could be implemented in the next year.
Two of those proposals would require the city to invest general fund dollars, while other proposals would primarily require an investment in staff time.
One such program, a short-term rental and mortgage assistance program funded with general fund dollars, would provide financial assistance for COVID-impacted residents. The program would run for six months, starting in the second quarter of the year.
Second, a foreclosure prevention counseling service could be implemented, ideally with the support of the Minnesota Homeownership Center or a similar outside agency.
Outreach and marketing for available resources would also likely require general fund dollars. The city is considering housing forums for both homeowners and renters to raise awareness on existing assistance programs. The council was generally in support of all these concepts.
An additional proposal was to convene a summit of assistance providers across several facets of emergency response to coordinate their efforts. This idea piqued the interest of Councilmemebers Lisa Jacbobson and Tonja West-Hafner, who spoke in favor of moving forward with the concept.
“Talking to the food banks and the people that were giving out the housing assistance and are part of that whole network is probably your first thing, just to see where everybody is sitting, and see what they see,” West-Hafner said. “They’ve probably got a better idea of what people are going to need.”
CARES allocation
The council recently grappled with housing assistance issues as it distributed its $6.1 million CARES allocation.
CARES Act funding was distributed to local governments with a stipulation of use it or lose it. After the spending deadline, any funds that were allocated to the city but not spent would be returned to the federal government.
As a result, in October 2020, when the Nov. 15 spending deadline was rapidly approaching, Brooklyn Park looked to allocate approximately $600,000 in unspent CARES funding to homelessness prevention in the form of rental assistance.
Apartment communities in the city were reporting that many residents were behind on their rents due to the pandemic. While an eviction moratorium was still in effect, unpaid rent balances would eventually result in eviction by property managers when the moratorium was lifted.
In an effort to quickly distribute the balance of CARES funding, the city accepted applications from apartment communities to make COVID-impacted households current on their rent using CARES dollars.
The program, called the Homelessness Prevention Strategy Program, eventually distributed $619,000 to apartment communities late in 2020.
The payments made 322 households in 35 apartment communities current on their rent as of Dec. 1.
A similar program was implemented by Hennepin County.
Windsor Gates assistance
Windsor Gates Apartments was among the apartment communities to apply for the city’s Homlessness Prevention Strategy Program funding. Their application was approved, and nine households were set to be made current on their rent.
However, due to what city staff members called an “administrative oversight,” a check was never issued to Windsor Gates to cover the outstanding rents.
The mistake was not obvious until the deadline for CARES spending had already passed.
As a result, city staff members proposed allocating $16,982 from the Economic Development Authority’s general fund to cover these rental costs.
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal. “I know that things can slip through the cracks and this was one of them,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
The nine households that received these funds will be current on their rent as of Feb. 1.
“The sheer amount of work that you have to do to get this money out the door, I’m very proud of the staff and very happily surprised that we were able to help as many people as we were.” West-Hafner said.
