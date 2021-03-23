A new three-story apartment complex proposed for a site north of Highway 610 at 5601 96th Ave. N. could be the first development subject to Brooklyn Park’s mixed-income housing policy requirements, featuring apartment units affordable to lower income residents along with market rate units.
The City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved a non-binding term sheet with developer Enclave Companies March 15, offering to exchange tax increment financing and an $850,000 cash infusion for units affordable at 30% and 50% of the area median income.
“It will be our first true mixed-income multifamily housing development in the city, the first project that really the mixed-income housing policy was intended to address,” said Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director for Brooklyn Park.
Approved in 2017, the mixed-income housing policy dictates that new multifamily developments seeking city financial assistance must include at least 20% of the total units as affordable at 60% of area median income.
The 146-unit, $30.7 million complex is expected to include 37 studio, 53 one-bedroom, 44 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units.
Indoor amenities on the project will include a clubhouse, a golf simulator, a business center, fitness and yoga studios, a pet spa, and a bike storage station. Planned outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, grilling stations, outdoor gaming areas, fire pits and other gathering spots.
Two financial scenarios were provided to the council for consideration.
The first was to create 30 affordable units at 50% of the area median income. To finance the affordability, the city would provide $2.7 million in pay-as-you-go tax increment financing over a 12 year period.
The second option, which the council unanimously supported, provides 15 units at 30% of area median income, and another 15 units at 50% of area median income. To fund this, the council agreed to provide a package including $2.8 million in pay-as-you-go tax increment financing, as well as an $850,000 contribution from the city’s housing set-aside fund.
Market rate rents are anticipated to range from $1,225 for a studio unit to $2,000 for a three-bedroom unit.
Area median income and rent limits would be determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. For 2020, at 30% of the area median income, rents would be capped from $543 for a studio to $806 for a three-bedroom unit. At 50% of the area median income, rents would range from $905 for a studio to $1,344 for a three-bedroom unit.
The complex is proposed for the Highway 610 corridor adjacent to the existing Wickford Village housing subdivision, and near the recently approved Twin Cities Orthopedics building.
According to Rothstein, the need for affordable housing in the city is significant, with so-called naturally occurring affordable housing disappearing at a rapid rate.
Between 2017 and 2019, the city lost approximately 2,261 units that were affordable at 60% of area median income. At the same time, the city had an unmet demand for approximately 4,000 unit units affordable at 30% of area median income or lower.
Councilmember Boyd Morson requested that city staff members and Enclave work together to attempt to reduce the city’s financial contribution further, a move that was supported by the rest of the council.
“Although Enclave introduced such a great project, that I think is a good project for meeting the needs of our 30% AMI residents here. However, I’m trying to also find a common ground and/or neutral ground between Enclave as well as our resident taxpayers,” he said. “This shared expense can be also divided and shared with Enclave.”
Brian Bochman, a representative of Enclave, said that the profit margins are already exceedingly thin on the project, particularly with rising construction costs.
“Ultimately, we have to be able to build it. We have to be able to bank it. We have to be able to get investors for the project for us to make it move forward,” he said. “We’re running these numbers on this project a little leaner than we normally would.”
Councilmember Wynfred Russell called the complex a “welcome development,” and Councilmember Terry Parks concurred.
“I appreciate Enclave for exceeding what we require,” Parks said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she supports the general concept for the development and term sheet.
While the city would have to make a significant investment in the property, housing and construction are an expensive business, and this proposal is reasonable, Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said.
“It’s just such an expensive world to be in right now,” she said. “We have to have developers that are willing to do it and I’m just happy that council has sort of opened the city a little bit to having developers come.”
A diversity in housing stock is important for residents as they move through their lives, Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said.
“To see (the mixed-income housing policy) come to fruition is exciting for me,” she said.
The conditional use permit for the project is expected to come before the City Council March 22.
