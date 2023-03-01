The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, moved on Feb. 21 to take a six-month pause in considering new development projects on EDA-owned land while the members develop a vision for future land use.
The decision came as the council faced questions related to redevelopment of the former Metro Transit Park and Ride at 4201 95th Ave. N. and the former Huntington Pointe site at Regent and Brooklyn Boulevard.
Rather than grapple with those specific issues, the council asked city staff members to draft a resolution pausing consideration for new projects for the next six months.
The council has seen significant turnover following the November election.
Four of the seven seats have new members, while one will remain vacant until a special election later in 2023.
Mayor Hollies Winston and councilmembers Maria Tran, Nichole Klonowski and Christian Eriksen, who began serving on the council within the last two months, supported the pause on development.
Councilmembers Boyd Morson and XP Lee are the longest serving members on the council. Lee voted against the pause, while Morson was absent.
Eriksen originally moved to place a six-month moratorium on EDA-related development, but upon advice from the city’s attorney, withdrew the motion.
The word “moratorium” has a specific legal definition, and is typically used to stop private development in an area, said community development director Kim Berggren. A moratorium could also stop work on projects which have already been approved, she said.
With the turnover on the council comes a change in vision and direction, Eriksen said. “I think the city should be careful and visionary about how that remaining land is used,” he said.
Klonowski said the new council needs to build relationships with residents and learn more about the city’s housing needs before considering new housing projects on EDA-owned land.
The city’s remaining vacant land “could get piecemealed to death” if the council doesn’t consider a larger vision for the development, Winston said.
Tran said there is no reason to rush into new development agreements.
The new council can continue to learn about the city’s needs while moving proposals forward, Lee said.
Park and Ride
The city purchased the former Metro Transit Park and Ride site in 2018 for $1.2 million and has been undergoing a process to consider redeveloping the site.
The council tabled discussions related to redevelopment at the site.
“The 6.85-acre parcel located at Noble Parkway and Highway 610 is a prime redevelopment site with great connectivity, visibility, and embedded in a strong residential area with commercial uses and a school nearby,” city staff members wrote in a report.
Between February 2020 and November 2021, the city hosted workshops to gather community feedback on potential redevelopment for the site.
Following the workshops, the city developed a request for qualifications for redevelopment of the site in fall 2022. A scoring committee reviewed the RFQ responses, and the top two recipients were invited to an open house where they presented their vision for the site.
City staff recommended that a coalition of developers – MVP Development, Design by Melo and Good Neighbor Homes – led by Brooklyn Park resident Tashitaa Tufaa be considered for a master development partnership for the site.
Their proposal “includes a neighborhood design that provides a buffer from the busy highway and parkway to the residential neighborhood to the east and focuses its higher density residential and commercial activity along the Western border,” city staff members wrote in a council report.
“The current site plan proposes 32 units for home ownership and 102 units for rent. It also includes parking allocated for the demand and greenspace for residents to maximize walkability and aesthetic quality. This development could also bring new construction (of) affordable units to Brooklyn Park, which is needed and in-demand both in the city and in the larger Hennepin County area.”
The proposal brought forward for the site was largely conceptual, and could be modified based on resident and council feedback, project officials said.
Several residents from the neighborhood spoke against the concept, questioning the number of affordable units proposed for the site and the process used to pick a developer.
“I’m asking the EDA tonight to pump the breaks before selecting a developer,” resident Alyssa Bentz said. “Their proposal was fine but it was not right for this neighborhood. I cannot recommend a developer that does not have experience. I cannot recommend a developer whose design lacks quality.”
A representative of the carpenter’s union also questioned the labor practices of potential project partners.
Winston said the city needs a range of both affordable and market rate housing. “There has to be a better understanding of the actual process by folks involved,” he said.
Tran said she has been contacted by many residents that do not feel like they have been heard during the developer selection process.
Klonowski noted that she lives near the development site and felt the development process has been confusing and not reflective of resident input.
Lee said that continuing conversations could hash out details and address resident concerns about the project. “I think we have two really solid finalists in that process,” he said.
Regent Site
Brooklyn Park purchased and demolished the former Huntington Pointe apartment complex between 2006 and 2008.
The complex was located at the southwest corner of Regent Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard, and has colloquially been referred to as the Regent Site.
In 2019, the City Council labeled redevelopment of the site as a strategic priority.
Several projects have been proposed at the site in recent years, but all have either gone defunct or been otherwise stymied. Those projects have included a mixed-use grocery store with a multi-family housing element, senior housing and an industrial farming facility.
Now, following the RFQ process for the Park and Ride site, city staff members recommended that developer JO Companies be considered as the developer for the Regent site. JO Companies, which also is working to develop housing in Brooklyn Center, brought forward a proposal for the Park and Ride site, and ended up ranked second.
Brooklyn Park resident Johnny Opara heads JO Companies.
“JO Companies has also previously submitted a vision for development for the property,” city staff members wrote in a report. “Due to its previous involvement in this project and it high scores as a potential partner on the Park & Ride site, staff is recommending advancing with this partnership at Regent Avenue.”
