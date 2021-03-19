The city of Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for the Brooklyn Park Development Corporation Board of Directors resident representative seat.
The position will serve a two-year term, with the possibility of being reinstated for up to three terms. Those wishing to fill the resident representative’s role must be at least 18 years old and live in the city of Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Development Corporation is a not-for-profit corporation that works to promote and support the growth of small businesses in Brooklyn Park by offering two loan programs and providing input on improving the loan and business service offerings in the city.
Members of the Brooklyn Park Development Corporation are volunteers and are appointed by the Brooklyn Park City Council. The Brooklyn Park Development Corporation meets quarterly, either in person or virtually, and on an as-needed basis throughout the year. The meetings are held at 8 a.m. and last approximately one hour.
A short application is available at brooklynpark.org/bpdc-application/ or by calling 612-280-9491. For more information, contact Daniela Lorenz at 612-280-9491 or daniela.lorenz@brooklynpark.org . All applications must be submitted by March 31.
