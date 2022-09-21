The Brooklyn Park City Council tentatively moved ahead with a first reading of a proposal to modify its waste bin storage ordinance Sept. 12.
The proposal brought forward by city staff would allow residents at single- and two-family homes to store waste bins on the side of their homes with reduced or eliminated screening requirements.
The council directed city staff to move forward with a modified version of the proposal, which would require that waste bins be screened only from front view.
City staff is expected to conduct continued community engagement before readdressing the issue with the council later this fall.
The council voted 4-3 to approve the first reading. Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Boyd Morson, XP Lee and Susan Pha cast votes to approve the proposal, while Mayor Lisa Jacobson and councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Terry Parks cast dissenting votes.
The proposal had come before the council in late August, but with one member absent, the council cast a split vote, requiring that it come before the body again in September.
Currently, residents may only store their containers inside of their garage, behind their home or inside an approved, fully screened enclosure.
The ordinance proposed by city staff would allow for waste containers to be stored on side yards without screening at one- and two-family homes.
However, in the staff proposal, if the property is on a corner lot where the side yard faces the street, bins must still be screened. City staff allowed for relaxed screening requirements at these properties, with foliage considered a compliant screening material.
The corner-lot screening requirement proved to be a sticking point for Lee and West-Hafner, who took issue with the idea that only certain residents would be subject to screening requirements.
Arguing for a middle ground compromise, West-Hafner proposed changing screening requirements so that side yard storage requires front view screening, but not full screening. She also proposed equal screening requirements for corner lots.
The council proved amenable to West-Hafner’s proposal, but asked city staff to conduct a new round of community engagement before bringing it back before the council for a second reading.
City staff members said that waste container code violations are common, and that it can be difficult to bring residents into compliance.
Jason Newby, inspections and environmental health manager, said approximately 90% of complaints related to trash bin storage come from a handful of residents. As a result, city code inspectors spend a disproportionate amount of time in certain neighborhoods.
When inspectors are sent out after a resident complaint, “we broaden our look and we add additional cases,” Newby said. “That one complaint may generate multiple cases throughout that neighborhood.”
Some residents struggle to stay in compliance with the existing code language due to seasonal changes, physical limitations and structural issues such as garage size and fence placement, according to Newby.
Non-compliance with the code may result in a $55 fine, which doubles with each repeat occurrence.
Newby noted that the amended screening requirements would be polarizing among residents. “It’s 50/50 at times,” he said.
However, those that support changing the existing code requirements are likely not the loudest voices at the table, Newby said.
Morson said he feels the city should consider a pilot program for the proposal and “see what it yields us.” The city needs to enforce the laws that are on the books, he said.
Parks said he had received 110 communications from residents opposing the proposal. “I have to go by what the residents want,” he said.
Russell concurred, saying he heard from many residents opposing the change. “They want to maintain the status quo,” he said.
Lee acknowledged that many residents oppose the new ordinance, and said he wanted to see a proposal that requires “some screening.”
“It’s about aesthetics,” he said.
Pha supported the staff proposal, saying the city does not have adequate staffing to continue dealing with waste bin complaints under the existing ordinance.
Many people struggle to comply with the ordinance, and may be targeted by neighbors for complaints based on their “race or something else,” Pha said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said that residents who frequently complain about their neighbor’s trash bins ought to spend their time helping their neighbors instead of calling the city.
She said the city needs to conduct more community engagement based on West-Hafner’s amendment to the ordinance.
