Brooklyn Park is considering changing its requirements for waste bin storage.

The Brooklyn Park City Council tentatively moved ahead with a first reading of a proposal to modify its waste bin storage ordinance Sept. 12.

The proposal brought forward by city staff would allow residents at single- and two-family homes to store waste bins on the side of their homes with reduced or eliminated screening requirements.

