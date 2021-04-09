Brooklyn Park’s City Council tabled a vote on a conditional use permit for a new apartment complex near Highway 610 and Zane Avenue March 22 after union representatives raised concerns about labor standards with the developer’s subcontractors.
“I guess I’m real concerned about the comments that were made, or the accusations that were made by a couple of folks,” Councilmember Terry Parks said. “I can say on my behalf I’m very concerned about those accusations because if that’s a true statement, I would be a no all the way through this project.“
If approved, the 146-unit, $30.7 million mixed-income complex proposed by Enclave Companies at 5505 96th Ave. N. would be the first development subject to Brooklyn Park’s mixed-income housing policy.
The policy requires that new multi-family housing developments receiving city funding have a certain number of units set aside at affordable rates for lower income families.
Acting as the Economic Development Authority, the council had previously approved a non-binding term sheet with Enclave to provide the developer with $2.8 million in tax increment financing and an $850,000 contribution from the city’s housing set-aside fund for the project.
In turn, the developer agreed to set aside 15 units to be affordable at 30% of the area median income and another 15 units as affordable at 50% of the area median income.
The council spoke largely in favor of the project when approving the term sheet March 15.
However, some council members had reservations when reviewing the project’s conditional use permit in light of the labor abuse accusations.
The council voted 5-2 to table the vote on the project’s conditional use permit, with Councilmembers Susan Pha, Lisa Jacobson, Boyd Morson and Parks casting votes in favor of tabling and Councilmember Wynfred Russell and Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner casting dissenting votes.
It’s unclear when the issue would return before the council. While exploring the labor abuse claims further, city staff members could potentially add conditions related to the treatment of construction workers to the agreement with the developer.
Labor violation allegations
Multiple local union members alleged that Enclave has hired subcontractors that violate labor rights or otherwise treat workers poorly.
Octavio Chung Bustamante, an organizer with the Laborers’ International Union of North America, alleged that a company hired by Enclave houses large numbers of H2B temporary visa workers in small living quarters and engages in wage theft and discrimination.
“The company houses dozens of workers in a three-bedroom, one bathroom house in Eau Claire,” he said. “Workers live in instability, they risk not being able to pay their rent.”
Similar allegations were made by Diego Morales, business agent with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. He said that a subcontractor hired by Enclave brought out-of-state workers with H2B temporary work visas to work sites in tightly-crowded vans. These workers are scared and unwilling to talk about their living conditions while working for the subcontractor, he said.
The company has “30 or 40 workers on site on every single project, they’re all brought in from vans – you know, three or four cargo vans for 30 or 40 workers. And all these workers are coming from Texas, coming from California, coming from Illinois,” he said. “When I’ve spoken to these workers, they’re very scared, they’re very intimidated, they don’t want to talk about how their living conditions are.”
Woodrow Piner, a Brooklyn Park resident and business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, repeated allegations of workers transported to sites in cramped cargo vans and spoke the frequency of wage theft on Minnesotan construction sites.
“Developers can choose how workers are treated on these projects,” he said.
Enclave response
Brian Bochman, a representative of Enclave, said that once these claims were brought to the company’s attention, they removed these subcontractors from the bid list for the Brooklyn Park project. The company’s compliance department is also investigating the claims, he said.
The full-service, North Dakota-based company has both development and construction divisions.
If these claims are found to be true, those contractors will never work on another Enclave work site, he said.
Likewise, evidence of mistreatment should be brought to the proper authorities so those subcontractors can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if they are found guilty, Bochman said.
However, he said he could not speak for those companies or their business practices.
“The difficult part for us is these accusations are coming up in this meeting setting where obviously our subcontractor isn’t here to defend himself, call himself guilty, or anything in between,” he said. “When we hire them, they sign agreements that say that they are doing fair housing, they’re paying their employees, they’re doing all of those things.”
“I can’t fire people simply because someone’s making an accusation in a public forum,” he added. “Those folks aren’t here to at least answer for themselves and I’m not going to try to answer for them.”
Council response
Beyond the labor abuse allegations, Parks said that while he was supportive of the project concept, many residents sent emails in opposition to adding more apartments to the city’s housing stock.
Pha said she would not support providing funding to any developer using subcontractors who were guilty of committing labor abuse on work sites. She also said that she wasn’t opposed to the concept of multi-family housing at the site.
“I don’t care if you don’t use [those contractors] for our project, but if you have a history of knowledge and you continue to do that as your previous practice, there’s no way in hell I will support you as a development here in Brooklyn Park,” Pha said. “I’m even more disappointed with your response than I was before, and I’ll tell you why: if you contract with them, you are responsible for their actions, just so you know.”
Jacobson said she was “very concerned” labor accusations, as well as the overall number of studio and one-bedroom apartment units in the vicinity of the development.
“I don’t think we’re doing justice for our families who need housing in our community and so I have great concerns about those numbers (of studio and one-bedroom units),” Jacobson said.
She moved to table the vote.
Russell said he opposed tabling the vote. While the allegations were “very troubling,” and worth investigating, “I also agree that we need to be pretty methodical and deliberative about this and not jump into conclusions,” he said.
“I do support this development,” he said. “We still have a big need for housing.”
Morson compared the project to a cake baked with potentially tainted ingredients, saying the council was in favor of the project recently but it also wants to ensure that workers are treated fairly on job sites. The hiring of minority-owned contracting firms or minority construction workers should also be an important component to the project, Morson said.
“I’m just interested in language that says, validates, secures, and supports, affirms that we will be paying liveable wages, fair wages, we’ll be using businesses who meet those standards and requirements,” he said.
Enclave and the city should be able to come to a contractual agreement regarding the treatment and diversity of workers, Bochman said.
The council ought to develop a blanket policy related to worker treatment and diversity for publicly subsidized projects, West-Hafner said.
The city needs more housing, and residents should not assume that every rental property will lead to increases in crime, she said. “No matter what we say or what we do, people are going to say they don’t want (rental properties) next to them,” she said.
