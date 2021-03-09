Leaning hard into the popular food delivery trend in the era of COVID-19, Border Foods got the go-ahead from the Brooklyn Park City Council Feb. 22 to construct a prototype Taco Bell restaurant that caters specifically to drive-thru and delivery service.
The 35-foot tall, 3,028 square-foot, two-story restaurant will offer four lanes of drive-thru service, with three lanes serving app-based orders via dumbwaiter, which will transport the food between floors. Located at 5931 94th Ave. N., the site is near the intersection of Zane Avenue and Highway 610.
Planning director Cindy Sherman called the proposal “a unique, modern design. Different from anything we’ve seen but very exciting.”
While the restaurant will offer takeout service through an ordering lobby, it will not offer any sit-down dining.
Two kitchens will serve customers in the drive-thru lanes, with a large kitchen located on the second story of the building serving the app-based ordering lanes, and a smaller kitchen on the first floor to serve a traditional face-to-face drive-thru lane in addition to the takeout lobby.
Customers using app-based ordering systems will be assigned to a drive-thru lane upon arrival to maximize efficiency. Drivers will wait at a gate in the parking lot, check in on their app, and be assigned to the next available lane.
“We believe and we are investing a lot of capital, both financial capital and intellectual capital, that this is an industry changer, that people now are developing habits which they’re going to stick with, that they’ve found new ways of doing things,” Barb Schneider, chief development officer for Border Foods, told the city’s Planning Commission Feb. 10.
While many details of the build’s operations remain in flux, the project’s engineers are confident that the dumbwaiter system can be designed to withstand the state’s winter elements, said Eric Reiners, partner at SRA Architecture. “We’re confident that not only is it going to work very well, very efficiently, but it’s also going to make this design come together and this concept a success,” he said.
While it is not clear exactly how many employees will work at the prototype Taco Bell, Schneider said the multi-kitchen restaurant will have an “over-abundance of staff to adequately serve folks.”
“I just want to say as I’m looking at this, I just think what a great concept,” said Councilmember Susan Pha. “I think it’s very forward thinking, and the data of our consumers and how they purchase food – especially fast food – I think this is a really good approach, and I’m actually kind of excited to see how this is going to be. I think it’s going to be very successful.”
The restaurant will be situated near several relatively recent developments, including Mill City Credit Union, Hy-Vee, and the multi-tennant building containing Jersey Mikes, Nail Ink, Dental Care of Brooklyn Park and Chipotle.
Groundbreaking for the site is anticipated in May.
This restaurant will be the third Taco Bell location in Brooklyn Park.
