Brooklyn Park’s City Council approved a conditional use permit for Rasmussen University to relocate to a rapidly filling development corridor north of Highway 610.
The 41,472 square foot, two-story school will house consolidated programming from two other locations providing nursing and medical programming.
The council was unanimous in its approval for the project.
“We’re medical alley now,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said. “We’ve got this new niche. I think this fits well.”
Located at 5555 96th Ave. N., the plot is adjacent to the recently approved Twin Cities Orthopedics medical facility and Raising Canes restaurant. A proposal for a 146-unit affordable and market rate apartment complex on the site is still pending with the council. A Panera Bread was also recently built near the site.
The Wickford Village housing subdivision sits east of the site.
The for-profit university’s new location will include classrooms, labs and simulated hospital rooms as part of the educational programming.
A representative of Rasmussen told the Planning Commission that a student body of between 800 and 1,000 students would attend the school when it reaches maturity, but that approximately 125 students with between 20 and 40 school staff would be on campus at maximum. While some lecture work has been moved online with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a need for physical classroom space, he said.
An existing Rasmussen location sits in Brooklyn Park at 8301 93rd Ave. N., near the intersection of Highway 610 and Interstate 169. It’s unclear what the owner’s of that building will do with it once Rasmussen moves out, the representative told the commission.
The new facility will be about 13,000 square feet larger than the existing Brooklyn Park campus.
Program offerings at the university will include practical nursing, associate’s degree in nursing, bachelor’s degree of science in nursing, physical therapy assistant, medical assistant and surgical technician.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she was excited to see more offerings for higher education for the city’s residents.
“I know that sometimes access is something more local, and transportation is an issue for opportunities for higher education,” she said. “Having something more local here and having this expansion is something very exciting, and I think it will open up a lot opportunities for people.”
Jacobson said that while she was concerned about the vacant building that will be left as Rasmussen moves into its new space, those concerns shouldn’t keep the school from expanding.
Construction crews are expected to break ground on the project in late June or early July.
Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.