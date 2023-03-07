BP09NWsistercity.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Members of the Nigerian community pose with the Brooklyn Park City Council Feb. 27 after the approval of a Sister City agreement with Udu, Nigeria.

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a Sister City proposal with Udu, Nigeria, on Feb. 27.

“I just want to say how happy I am and thank you all so much for thinking of us and wanting to come and be our Sister City, so much appreciation, and (we’re) really looking forward to continuing to grow this relationship,” said Council Member XP Lee.

