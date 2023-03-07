The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a Sister City proposal with Udu, Nigeria, on Feb. 27.
“I just want to say how happy I am and thank you all so much for thinking of us and wanting to come and be our Sister City, so much appreciation, and (we’re) really looking forward to continuing to grow this relationship,” said Council Member XP Lee.
“For me it’s more about the governmental exchanges and learning more about the culture and how we’re developing as cities and what we can learn from each other there.”
Sister City agreements must have a sponsoring organization. For Udu, Reconnecting the Great Diaspora sponsored the agreement.
Reconnecting the Great Diaspora, a Brooklyn Park-based nonprofit, uses DNA testing to reconnect those of African descent with their African country of origin.
“I just want to recognize all the Udu residents and the Nigerian residents and supporters that are here today to support this initiative,” said Aruworay Memene, chairman of the organization.
Brooklyn Park has existing Sister City agreements with Kakata, Libera; and Banjul, The Gambia.
A Sister City agreement with Garowe, Somalia, was approved by the council in 2019 but was never executed by signing after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel.
Brooklyn Park also has an inactive Sister City agreement with Maitland, Australia.
The city formalized a process for Sister City agreements in 2019.
Udu is located in southern Nigeria, in the Delta State. It has a population of approximately 100,000.
Udu has robust trade and commerce in rubber, crude oil and natural gas, steel, palm oil and palm products, and farming.
As part of the Sister City partnership, Reconnecting the Great Diaspora aims to bring first-generation Nigerian Americans back to Nigeria, as well as other Brooklyn Park residents.
Members of the Nigerian Nurses Association can exchange information and healthcare resources between cities, while other exchange programs such as the US Peace Corps and student exchange programs can encourage cultural interactions, Memene said.
“The critical area of cooperation may include but (is) not limited to developing and sharing best practices in business, agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare, environment and climate change,” Jite Brown, chairman of the Udu Local Government Council, wrote in a letter to Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston.
Winston spoke in support of the partnership.
“First, I want to thank the community for coming out – I appreciate you coming out and making history,” he said. “It’s something I think the city needs more of from all communities so I appreciate that.”
Council Member Maria Tran asked the sponsors to bring back information related to how businesses in both cities can collaborate.
Representatives of Reconnecting the Great Diaspora said they cannot establish relationships with Nigerian businesses until the Sister City relationship has already been formally recognized.
