The Brooklyn Park City Council raised the salary for the office of the mayor at its Oct. 24 meeting, and is expecting to see adjustments to council salaries going into 2023.

Effective in January 2023, the mayor’s salary will be raised from $17,796 per year to $21,355, with an additional 3% increase planned for January 2024.

