The Brooklyn Park City Council raised the salary for the office of the mayor at its Oct. 24 meeting, and is expecting to see adjustments to council salaries going into 2023.
Effective in January 2023, the mayor’s salary will be raised from $17,796 per year to $21,355, with an additional 3% increase planned for January 2024.
“This 20% increase is in recognition of the unique responsibilities entrusted to the mayor and for the commitment required for service to the residents of Brooklyn Park,” Commission Chair Dennis Secara wrote in a memo to the council.
Council salaries will be increased by 3% annually in January 2023 and 2024, according to Jay Stroebel, city manager. Council member salaries are currently $11,586 per year.
Through the City Charter, the city’s primary governing document, the council has the authority to adjust its wages. The Charter Commission, whose members are appointed by a Hennepin County Judge, is tasked with reviewing salaries and making a recommendation to the council.
In May, the council asked the Charter Commission to review mayor and council salaries and benefits and compare them with similar suburban cities with a population of 50,000 or more.
The commission recommended an increase in the mayor’s salary to be closer to that of the mayor in Bloomington, which has a comparable population to Brooklyn Park.
“Whereas the mayor for the city of Bloomington receives an annual salary of $26,400.00, the mayor of Brooklyn Park receives an annual salary of $17,796.00,” Secara wrote. “The two cities are nearly identical in population: 89,987 residents for Bloomington, and 86,476 residents in Brooklyn Park.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson, whose term expires at the end of the year, spoke in support of the process for raising mayor and council salaries, particularly with the recommendation to raise compensation coming from the commission instead of the council itself.
“I like the fact that we are not automatic, that there is some level of resident involvement and that there’s some great discussion around it,” she said.
Councilmember Terry Parks, whose term is also expiring, said he would vote against the proposal.
“Since I’ve been here I’ve never voted myself in a raise, because it doesn’t make sense to me in my head that we raise their taxes and then vote yourself in a raise,” Parks said. “If you’re in it for the money, you’re up here for the wrong reasons.”
Councilmembers Boyd Morson, Susan Pha, and XP Lee spoke in favor of increasing council wages.
The city ought to “make it a fair opportunity for those that’s committing themselves” to the job, Morson said. “Having a raise is just part of any job.”
Pha and Lee said that council wages are an equity issue.
“Elected positions like this is a position in which we’re making very important decisions, that effects thousands and thousands of lives, and at the same time, it eliminates who can be in these positions of power,” Pha said. “Not everyone can have that privilege of being able to serve part time for $11,000 a year.”
The council ought to have access to health benefits and higher compensation, Pha said.
Lee concurred, saying he would like to see more diverse representation in terms of socio-economic backgrounds on the council.
The last increases to mayor and council salaries were approved in 2018, effective 2019 and 2020.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.