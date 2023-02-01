The Brooklyn Park City Council recently approved the city’s 2023 property tax levy at $57.9 million.
Meanwhile, the city’s overall operating budget rose approximately 10% to $129 million, up from $116 million in 2022.
The council voted unanimously to support the proposal.
Increases in the budget were partly driven by increases in costs for healthcare, workers compensation, inflation and city employee cost of living adjustments.
The city needs to continue to stay competitive in its compensation rates to retain city staff members, said LaTonia Green, finance director.
“Based on our different discussions, we have determined that we still need to look at ways that we can bring in additional revues besides our property tax levy,” she said.
The city’s general property tax levy was approved at $52.6 million, and the debt service levy for voter-approved referendums was $1.2 million.
The Economic Development Authority levy was approved at $1.3 million, while the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy was approved at $1 million.
The general fund budget was approved at $64.9 million, an 11.3% or $6.5 million increase over the general fund budget in 2022.
The city’s enterprise fund for utility expenditures dropped slightly less than 1%, to $32 million.
The recreation fund rose 12.2%, from $2.9 million in 2022 to $3.5 million in 2023.
In the city’s $4.7 million capital equipment plan, $2.7 million was budgeted for vehicles and equipment.
Another $1.1 million was budgeted for miscellaneous support equipment, and $824,500 was budgeted for technology support and equipment.
In the $54.7 million capital improvement plan, $29.3 million was budgeted for general public building maintenance.
Park and recreation facilities received a $10.9 million budget allocation, while transportation facilities received a $10.6 million budget allocation.
$3.7 million was budgeted for public utilities improvement.
The larger five-year capital improvement plan was budgeted at $290.8 million through 2027.
The plan is not a legally binding budget document, but is used to plan for overall expenses.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
