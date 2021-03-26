After delaying their decision last month, the Brooklyn Park City Council on March 15 agreed to modify the terms on a $5 million loan to Aeon, the owner of Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments.
“I’ve been here six years, and I know where we were, and I know where we are now and where we’re going, so I have no concerns with how we’re doing the project,” Councilmember Terry Parks said. “I appreciate the changes that we did to this contract, or this agreement, and I just want to say I’m ready to vote for this.”
The apartment complex, which was built in 1969 and contains 834 one-bedroom units, was purchased by the nonprofit in February 2020.
Former owner Dominium sold the complex to Aeon for an estimated $83 million. The only apartment complex in the Twin Cities with more units than Huntington Place is Cedar Riverside in Minneapolis.
As part of the purchase, Aeon borrowed $5 million from Brooklyn Park’s Economic Development Authority to assist in capital improvements at the complex.
The loan terms required that Aeon complete the improvement projects in a particular order and within a particular time frame. Projects were split into two main phases, with the requirement that work on the first phase must be completed before loan funds would be released for work in the second phase.
The arbitrary separation of projects that could be completed simultaneously slowed the overall effort to improve the complex, representatives from Aeon said.
Likewise, they said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed construction work, prompting the company’s management to request a loan extension.
The council tabled a vote on the extension at its Feb. 16 meeting after the council asked for additional information on when capital improvements may occur.
Loan terms
The amended loan terms offered Aeon two benefits: a time extension for project work, and increased flexibility in the disbursement of loan funds.
In the first phase of capital improvements, Aeon agreed to install security cameras, electronic door locks, door alarms, staffed community spaces or offices in each building, and complete other pre-identified maintenance projects. In the second phase, Aeon is scheduled to complete fire suppression work, in-unit improvements, and American with Disabilities Act improvements.
In the amended loan terms, work from the first and second phases can be performed concurrently rather than in a rigid order.
“The loan amendment is really meant to allow the funds to be spent in a very strategic way now rather than us having to react to a lot of the issues because the funds aren’t yet available,” said Sarah Harris, executive vice president of strategy, partnership and production.
“So we’re in repair mode right now instead of being able to go in and do a more thoughtful, full-on plan to repair these issues that keep popping up and are making it difficult for our residents.”
“It is our deepest desire to take care of the issues that are effecting our tenants safety and wellbeing,” said Beth Shogren, senior owners representative with Aeon. “There are two things which have been slowing us down. One is COVID.” She identified the phased construction approach as the second factor slowing progress.
Aeon took a long pause on non-emergency work orders during the pandemic, Shogren said. COVID has also played a factor in the speed at which in-unit upgrades can occur, as work was at times stopped or slowed in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.
In the original loan terms, Aeon was scheduled to complete first-phase projects by July 2021. In the new terms, this deadline was extend to the end of 2023.
Fire suppression efforts are intertwined with electrical, plumbing and other in-unit improvements, Aeon argued. For example, fire suppression stove hoods are planned for installation in many units. However, not all units have adequate wiring to support the new installation. Plumbing leaks, which later lead to mold issues, are another example of interrelated issues that cannot easily be addressed with the phased disbursement system.
When possible, in-unit improvements are installed all at once when units are vacant rather than in a phased approach as outlined in the loan terms.
The pandemic also stalled Aeon’s plans to construct staffed community rooms, Harris said. As a result, Aeon wants to construct a pilot community space prior to developing a larger program for each building, she said.
At this time, it’s not clear what the exact nature of the community will be. Aeon plans to connect with residents to better determine the future role of these community rooms, which could range from a gathering space to a public WiFi lounge.
Aeon has installed a new camera system and is in the process of providing the Brooklyn Park Police Department with real-time access to camera footage in an effort to reduce criminal activity at the complex.
Council opinions
The more specific timeline for improvements largely pacified the council’s concerns with modifying the loan terms.
“I just want to say that I really appreciate all the details and the information that we received,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “In working with Aeon and understanding where we were and now where we are, I really do want to just say Aeon has been doing a great job because I see it, just because I’ve heard if from residents that are at the apartments that things are improving.”
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner urged Aeon to continue with capital improvement projects moving forward. “I think you guys have to keep on the hard work that you’re doing, and you know, I think for us, at least for me, I was just worried that we weren’t sticking to basically why we were excited about Aeon taking over the property,” she said.
“But then also, why at least I agreed to give the funds was to make the place better and have people have a safe, decent, safe place to live, so I appreciate that and I’m satisfied with extra information.”
Huntington Place residents still feel that progress has occurred too slowly, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said. “I’m still receiving complaints from constituents at Huntington, complaining about the work. It’s going on very slow,” he said. “Right now, what they are experiencing is unbearable.”
While Couniclmember Boyd Morson, who joined the council after the initial agreement was finalized, said he had reservations about amending the loan terms, he did not vote against the proposal.
“I’m happy to hear that rather than just making the change around your community space that you’re listening to your residents and asking them the questions,” Councilmember Lisa Jacobson. “We are in a much better place than we were in the past.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
