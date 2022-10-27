BP27NWrecycling.jpg

(FILE PHOTO)

Brooklyn Park may be purchasing its own recycling carts, the City Council decided on Oct. 10, after experiencing issues with its current recycling hauler, Waste Management.

Brooklyn Park may be purchasing its own recycling carts, the City Council decided on Oct. 10, after experiencing issues with its current recycling hauler, Waste Management.

“Every service week since the beginning of June, there have been routes that have been pushed to the next day,” said Tim Pratt, Recycling Manager. “And in fact, I just received an email (earlier) that they did not finish collection in today’s route, the Monday route, which is the smallest zone in terms of the numbers of households. That is because Waste Management has a driver shortage.”

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments