Brooklyn Park, one of the most ethnically and racially diverse cities in Minnesota, may soon have a new sister city relationship with Udu, Nigeria.
Sponsors of the partnership spoke with the Brooklyn Park City Council during a Feb. 6 work session.
The new sister city relationship would add to the city’s existing sister city arrangements with Kakata, Liberia; Banjul, The Gambia; and an unsigned but council-approved relationship with Garowe, Somalia.
“The Honorable Chairman of Udu local government, Udu elected counselors and the people of Udu local government cordially invite the city of Brooklyn Park to establish a sister city partnership based on both city’s shared values, cultures, visions, and aspiration,” wrote Jite Brown, chair of the Udu Local Government Council.
“The critical area(s) of cooperation may include but (are) not limited to developing and sharing best practices in business, agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare, environment and climate change.”
Udu has a population of approximately 100,000.
The partnership could provide both cities with “educational partnerships and developments, including joint research and teaching programs, (and) an influx of business, tourism and trade,” Brown wrote.
Brooklyn Park requires a nonprofit organization to sponsor sister city relationships.
Reconnecting the Great Diaspora, a Brooklyn Park-based nonprofit that aims to reconnect people of African descent with their African country of origin, is sponsoring the relationship between Udu and Brooklyn Park.
Aruworay Memene, chairman of the organization, said that Udu is located in the southern region of Nigeria where there are deposits of minerals including rubber, silica, petroleum, crude oil and natural gas.
Large oil companies such as Chevron and Shell have facilities in Udu, said Godfrey Edaferierhi, treasurer of Reconnecting the Great Diaspora.
He said he believes this would be the first sister city relationship established in Nigeria.
According to Edaferierhi, Udu could benefit by learning about the city’s water treatment and access to water resources, as well as the city’s sanitation system.
Councilmember Maria Tran called the potential partnership “very promising.”
“We embrace the opportunity to be sister cities and be part of your vision,” Councilmember Boyd Morson said. He asked that the city consider building a physical monument to commemorate the partnership between the two cities.
Councilmember XP Lee said the partnership was an “exciting” prospect to consider.
Councilmember Nichole Klonowki said the city should generally consider whether governments allow for human rights considerations as part of sister city applications.
Mayor Hollies Winston said he would be in favor of organizing youth cohorts to visit sister cities and learn more about their home cultures.
