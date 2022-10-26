BP27NWwinter.JPG

(FILE IMAGE)

A Brooklyn Park snowplow clears city streets.

After running a pilot program to shorten winter overnight parking regulations last year, the Brooklyn Park City Council discussed making the changes permanent Oct. 10.

“As many of you may recall, we’ve been talking about adjusting our winter parking rules since 2017, and we have made some changes, which I believe are for the better,” said Dan Ruiz, director of operations and maintenance.

