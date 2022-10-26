After running a pilot program to shorten winter overnight parking regulations last year, the Brooklyn Park City Council discussed making the changes permanent Oct. 10.
“As many of you may recall, we’ve been talking about adjusting our winter parking rules since 2017, and we have made some changes, which I believe are for the better,” said Dan Ruiz, director of operations and maintenance.
The city has two main on-street parking regulations for winter.
In city code, there is no overnight parking on city streets from 2-5 a.m., Oct. 15 to April 15. In winter 2021, the city temporarily shortened this restriction by about one month, putting these regulations in effect from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Ruiz recommended making these changes permanent in city code, and the council was amendable to the change.
“I think it’s been a very successful year last year,” Councilmember Susan Pha said. “I’ve heard great feedback from residents.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Councilmembers Boyd Morson, XP Lee and Tonja West-Hafner concurred.
In 2018, the city instituted a snow emergency program, where no parking is allowed on city streets during a declared snow emergency until streets are plowed curb to curb. Cars left on the street during snow emergencies may be towed.
The snow emergency regulations are not planned to be modified with the potential change in overnight regulations.
The city allows for residents to park in 10 city-owned parking lots during snow emergencies. Nine of the 10 lots are at city parks, while one is on Economic Development Authority-owned land off Brooklyn Boulevard.
Ruiz said he believes Brooklyn Park is the only city in Minnesota to allow for this during snow emergencies.
During the 2018-2019 snow season, Brooklyn Park called eight snow emergencies. In the three years since, the city has called four snow emergencies annually.
For the 2021-22 snow season, the city towed and impounded 545 vehicles and wrote 635 2-5 a.m. parking citations. The previous year, the city impounded 629 vehicles and wrote 673 2-5 a.m. parking citations.
According to Police Chief Mark Bruley, the costs for police to work during snow emergencies are partly tied to the availability of officers.
During periods of officer shortages, very few officers are available to patrol and ticket vehicles during snow emergencies, and therefore, costs to the city are inherently lower, he explained. Given that reality, the number of tickets and tows during a snow emergency will be partly tied to the number of officers working the snow emergency beat, Bruley said.
More officers working the streets will means that more vehicles are found in violation of the ordinance, he said However, in the last year, it seemed that there were fewer vehicles parked in violation, according to Bruley.
“I know last year we put a lot more resources out and there were fewer vehicles,” he said. “The cadets and officers that were assigned had to drive farther and farther (with) fewer between before hey came up on a vehicle that was parked illegally.”
Police costs to deploy officers for snow emergencies were $4,700 in 2020-21, and $8,766 in 2021-22, not including officer back pay added in contract negotiations.
Ruiz said the city has used normal city communications such as email alerts to advertise when parking regulations go into effect, and that the Police Department has dropped fliers on cars in areas where parking violations are common.
The city also posts a truck with a flashing sign near apartment communities to further advertise parking regulations, he said.
Morson said that while he was initially opposed to the 2-5 a.m. parking ban, the overall parking policy appears to be benefiting the city.
Jacobson asked if the city could send cellphone notices similar to curfew or other emergency notices to all resident cellphones in the area to alert them of snow emergencies.
Bruley said he would be uncomfortable with using that notice system for anything other than legitimate, traditional emergencies.
Given the state’s overall snowfall, “we should all be ready” for off-street parking, Jacobson said.
Lee said he hopes that more people continue to park off-street this winter.
“It’s the question of resources and the question of being able to just have safe streets,” Lee said. “I think this is good, I support it moving forward.”
Towing fees include a $125 fee for the tow, as well as $35 a day for storage, a $35 administrative fee and a $10 fuel surcharge.
The city’s 2-5 a.m. parking violation fine is $30, while a snow emergency fine is $33.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said he continues to hear from truckers who want to park on city streets in the Jolly Lane area.
Ruiz said large trucks are not allowed to park on city streets at any time.
