With COVID-19 distribution under way across the county and approximately 370,981 Minnesotans fully vaccinated as of Feb. 22, the Health on the Go collaborative in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center is conducting a survey to better understand community opinions on the vaccine.
The survey, located at surveymonkey.com/r/2021bcbpsurvey, closes March 12.
The survey asks residents demographic questions and takes a broad approach at measuring the public’s opinions on their access and willingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine, among other related issues.
“We’re interested in their opinions,” said Josie Shardlow, community engagement manager for Brooklyn Park. “It’s everyone, right? This is such an all-in proposition. The vaccine only works if a critical mass of people take it.”
The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth developed the survey questions and will be analyzing the data.
“Across the board, we just want to hear from everyone to understand what their concerns are,” Shardlow said. The information should allow the collaborative to “tailor the messaging, get people the information they need so they can make the decisions for themselves and their families,” she said.
In addition to providing more information about resident concerns, the goal of the survey is to give Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Health information that could help to inform future service roll-outs.
Survey results will be announced at the Thursday, March 25, Brooklyns Community Assembly.
At the virtual event, hosted at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams, representatives from the Minnesota Department of Health will provide basic information on the vaccine and field questions from the audience.
“Someone from MDH will do kind of a COVID vaccine 101 presentation, and so that will be an opportunity for people to ask questions, kind of learn more,” Shardlow said. “Even if people think they’re up to speed now, by March, they might want more of an update, so we hope people come out for that.”
The larger Health on the Go partnership combines efforts between Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth, ACER, Hennepin County, Brooklyn Center Community Schools, and the Northwest Hennepin Family Services Collaborative.
As part of the partnership, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center purchased 30-foot long tiny-home trailers that can transport services directly to residents.
“We’re just kind of piloting it so we can hopefully do more this spring and summer,” Shardlow said.
The trailers are expected to be used to distribute a number of resources throughout the community in an effort to offset the negative impacts of the pandemic.
“We see public health kind of broadly, as the social determinants of health as well, so resources, access to information, resources about rental assistance and food access and things like that are definitely part of the program,” Shardlow said.
The trailers are also planned to be utilized for mobile COVID testing. It’s unclear whether vaccine distribution could occur through the program.
“It would be great if we could use Health on the Go vehicles for vaccine distribution. I just don’t know yet. That’s one of the questions we have for our county partner is whether that is going to be a possibility,” Shardlow said. “We think this could be a good tool for that. We just don’t know if it will work.”
