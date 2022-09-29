A group of burglars brandished handguns after forcing entry into an apartment, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

At 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were dispatched to a unit within Eden Park Apartments in the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments