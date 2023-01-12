Five transportation projects in Brookyn Park and Brooklyn Center received federal funding through the $1.2 Trillion 2021 transportation bill.
The projects were selected as part of the Metropolitan Council’s biennial regional solicitation process.
The projects include improvements to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Highway 169, the modernization of 93rd Avenue from Xylon Avenue to West Broadway, replacement of the Bass Lake Road Bridge over Twin Lakes, a Shakopee-to-Brooklyn Center transit connection, and reconstruction of a multi-use trail along Noble Parkway.
Transit connection between Brooklyn Center and Shakopee
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, which serves seven suburban counties south of Minneapolis and St. Paul, has proposed creating a daily transit connection between Brooklyn Center and Shakopee.
The project is estimated to cost $5.3 million. The transit authority was awarded $4.2 million, and the remainder of project funding would come as local matching funds.
The line would offer rides from the Brooklyn Center Transit Center south through the southwestern suburbs to Shakopee, terminating at the Marschall Road Transit Station.
According to Patrick Chilton, senior manager of external affairs, the transit line is proposed as an express route with few or no stops between stations to speed up the rate of travel.
“There’s a lot to be determined about the implementation of this route, but MVTA couldn’t be more excited to forge a connection between two of the fastest-growing and -diversifying areas of the state,” he said.
“Right now, a person in Brooklyn Center who needed to commute to Shakopee for work or wanted to spend the weekend at Mystic Lake would need to make multiple transfers across several routes and transit systems to do so. This route will make those things much more accessible and the trips dramatically faster.”
The Brooklyn Center to Shakopee line would run in similar fashion to existing MVTA express lines, such as the route from downtown Minneapolis to the Burnsville Transit Station, Chilton said.
“As home to several large employers including Fortune 500 companies,” the MVTA wrote in a project summary, “building reliable public transportation connections to and from this region would prove beneficial for local and neighboring communities alike.”
Large regional employers along the route include Amazon, Valley Fair Amusement Park, The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Gaming Enterprises, Cyberpower Systems Inc., Canterbury Park, Shutterfly and Mayo Clinic Health System.
“MVTA has developed a concept to implement all-day, suburb-to-suburb express service between the cities of Shakopee and Brooklyn Center to provide connections to these and other employers in Scott County,” the transit authority wrote. “Public transportation fulfills a particular travel need, particularity when tied to employment opportunities and operated with strategic and meaningful connections in mind.”
Highway 169/109th Avenue
Brooklyn Park was awarded $2.4 million for the $3.1 million Highway 169 and 109th Avenue intersection project.
The border between northern Brooklyn Park and southern Chaplin is formed by 109th Avenue. With development continuing in northern portion Brooklyn Park, the two cities have planned for several years to upgrade the intersection.
The NorthPark Business Park development area sits in the southeast quadrant of the intersection, and has seen continued development in recent years.
The proposal will “improve local and regional access to businesses and residents in both cities,” according to the project description. “Additional turn lanes on each of the four intersection legs would reduce congestion, improve safety, and improve mobility for motorists and non motorists. The traffic signal would also be upgraded.”
During construction, the sidewalk and bike trails would be upgraded and made ADA complaint.
The changes are anticipated to “reduce risk of crashes and conflicts between bikes, (pedestrians) and motor vehicles,” according to the project description.
Brooklyn Park is expected to make a $623,700 funding match for the project.
93rd Avenue reconstruction
Brooklyn Park was awarded $2.5 million of the $3.1 million expected to reconstruct and modernize 93rd Avenue from Xylon Avenue to West Broadway. The city will provide a $630,400 funding match.
Currently, this approximately one-third-mile stretch is a two-lane, rural-style roadway without curb and gutter or a divider.
The east-west roadway in the northern half of the city sees more than 10,000 vehicles per day. Brooklyn Park has seen continued development in housing and industrial or commercial uses along the roadway.
The intersection at 93rd and Highway 169 was recently reconstructed to a four lane roadway. The project is also within the Bottineau Blue Line extension corridor, with a stop planned just east of the project near the intersection at 93rd and West Broadway.
Reconstruction would “fix poor pavement, improve the substandard truck turning radius at the Winnetka Avenue North intersection, and add capacity to serve heavy truck traffic generated by the growing commercial and industrial development that is a major employment center for the region,” the project description reads.
The project will also fill an existing trail gap between West Broadway and Winnetka Avenue.
“The existing signal at Winnetka Avenue North is routinely struck by turning trucks and is not ADA complaint,” the project description reads. “A new signal system will be installed.”
The road also functions as a traffic reliever for Highway 610, according to the project description.
Twin Lakes bridge
Hennepin County received approximately $1 million of the $1.3 million required to replace the bridge over Twin Lakes on Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center and Crystal.
“The existing bridge (built in 1967) is classified as structurally deficient based on its condition,” the county wrote in the project summary. “The current design consists of a cast-in-place concrete box culvert that spans the Twin Lakes inlet. The culvert is in relatively poor condition as the box sections have exposed rebar that are show signs of rusting, greatly reducing their structural capacity. Routine maintenance activities are no longer cost effective in extending the useful life of this bridge and therefore, a full replacement is recommended.”
A new pre-cast box culvert bridge will be installed with an estimated 75-year service life. Included in the project will be a bus stop on the 721 Route, as well as new sidewalks.
Construction is anticipated to occur in 2026.
Trail reconstruction
Three Rivers Park District received a $1.2 million allocation to reconstruct a portion of the Noble Parkway and Shingle Creek Regional Trail in Brooklyn Park.
Total project costs are $1.5 million, with local funding anticipated at $313,500.
The segment, which crosses Highway 610 and spans approximately eight-tenths of a mile on the east side of Noble Parkway between 95th Avenue North and Preswick Parkway, is proposed to be torn up and reconstructed.
The concrete sidewalk has reached the end of its useful life, according to Three Rivers.
The existing sidewalk will be replaced with a 10-foot-wide bituminous trail with center line striping. Along the trail, six curb ramps and three road intersections will be upgraded to meet ADA standards.
According to Three Rivers, the trail has 330,000 visits per year and an average growth of 15% over the last 10 years.
The Shingle Creek Regional Trail serves 16 cities.
