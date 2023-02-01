Brooklyn Park plans to ask the Minnesota Legislature to help finance a rebuild of the Central Fire Station, located at 5700 85th Ave. N., for an estimated $25.7 million.
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the project as part of its legislative priority list for the upcoming year on Jan. 17.
Fire Chief John Cunningham told the council that all of the city’s fire stations are outdated, and were designed for a paid-on-call staffing model rather than the full-time staffing model used by the department.
“As part of that process we knew that we needed to make investments and upgrades to all four fire houses,” he said.
The Central Fire Station is the largest fire house in the department’s hub-and-spoke model. It is located on the city-owned campus on 85th Avenue, near the Community Activity Center, Police Station and City Hall.
The design and engineering work for the proposed new fire house have not been completed, but Cunningham said the city would likely tear down the former Hennepin County Library building near the Community Activity Center and relocate the station north to that site.
The new fire house would be home to the Fire Department administration, the fire marshal division, a fire and EMS training area, and the city’s secure Emergency Operations Center located on-site.
During each shift, the station would also house a shift supervisor and four firefighters assigned to one of the large tower trucks operated by the department.
“The city’s four firehouses were never designed for career firefighter accommodations or for a diverse workforce living together for 24+ hours at a time,” the city’s legislative priority document reads. “The current stations also do not provide adequate systems, including building-wide ventilation systems and decontamination showers, to protect firefighters from exposure to carcinogenic particulates because of their job.
“A third-party study identified that all of Brooklyn Park’s fire stations require significant renovations and, in some cases, need to be completely rebuilt. In addition to serving the 86,000+ residents of Brooklyn Park, the fire department regularly responds to assist neighboring communities through long-established mutual aid agreements.”
The Emergency Operations Center as well as the training facilities could be a regional draw, Cunningham said.
The Emergency Operations Center has “been active over the past two years extensively for the COVID-19 pandemic as well as responding to civil unrest in the region, as well as in Brooklyn Park,” he said. “During a lot of the civil unrest we supported not only Brooklyn Park but also some of our surrounding communities and the state as we responded to support the region.”
The city became “home to other agencies that needed a place to go, and sometimes when something’s happening in your own back yard, you have to go to another jurisdiction,” Cunningham said.
While the city plans to approach the state legislative delegation to determine if bonding is a possibility in the ongoing legislative session, “we recognize that we still need to figure out the funding mechanism for all of our projects, whether that’s bonding dollars, through our own tax base, or looking for any revenue source that we can,” Cunningham said. “There’s not really federal funds out yet.”
Council Member Boyd Morson said he supports the Fire Department “120%,” but questioned why the city wouldn’t expand the existing fire house rather than construct a new facility.
The existing fire house was not originally designed for use by the Fire Department, and has limitations in the size of the first floor apparatus bay, Cunningham said.
“We recognized that we needed over double the square footage space than we (have) for living quarters, for safety and separation, that our crews are not exposed to the carcinogens and everything that’s happening in the apparatus bay, so that triggered a complete redesign,” he said.
The parking lot also has size limitations considering the potential regional draw for training, Cunningham said.
Due to the location of traffic signals, with a fire house located further north in the library site, emergency vehicles could exit the building more safely onto Zane Avenue rather than on 85th Avenue, he said.
“We’re actually able to (take) either a left or right controlled out onto Zane and trip that intersection light making it much safer for the emergency vehicles,” he said.
Council Member XP Lee said that while “we need to upgrade” the Fire Station, cost has been a top concern.
Mayor Hollies Winston asked if the city could put together projections on potential revenue generation or a regional dollar value for providing the Fire Station to other cities for training purposes.
“That can help us show the value when we go to the Legislature,” he said.
Cunningham said it can be a challenge asking cash-strapped neighboring cities to pay for use of city facilities.
Council Member Nichole Klonowski said she believes it is important for the city to hire a construction manager if the project moves forward to keep build costs as planned.
