Brooklyn Park plans to ask the Minnesota Legislature to help finance a rebuild of the Central Fire Station, located at 5700 85th Ave. N., for an estimated $25.7 million.

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the project as part of its legislative priority list for the upcoming year on Jan. 17.

