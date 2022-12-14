The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a THC licensing program Dec. 5.
Licenses will cost retailers $1,000 per year, plus a one-time $500 background check fee. “The background check fee is the same as liquor licenses,” said Keith Jullie, rental and business licensing manager.
The ordinance caps the number of license holders at 45 across the city, with a maximum of 15 in each of the three City Council districts.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the program, with Councilmember Lisa Jacobson opposing the measure and Councilmember Boyd Morson abstaining.
According to Jullie, the licensing fees are expected to cover the costs of operating the licensing program.
While the state Legislature legalized the sale of THC edibles and beverages this summer, state law left room for cities to adopt more restrictive ordinances or licensing programs to regulate the sale of the products.
The council’s licensing requirements are partly intended to ensure that all retailers are not selling THC products to anyone under the age of 21.
The city’s Police Department and licensing department will begin conducting compliance checks with licensed retailers to ensure compliance with the city’s ordinance.
The ordinance includes a THC licensing violation fee schedule similar to the city’s tobacco licensing program.
The ordinance bans retailers from operating within 300 feet of a school, and makes it a petty misdemeanor for anyone under the age of 21 to posses THC products.
Store employees caught selling THC products to a minor could be charged with a misdemeanor.
Retailers will be required to keep THC products behind the sales counter or in a locked case that requires a store employee to access.
Resident Hassanen Mohamed spoke against approving the policy. Rather than spending the money on the licensing program now, the city ought to wait to see if the state will legalize recreational marijuana use in the coming legislative session, he said.
“This is not the smartest way of doing it,” he said. “We have to wait until the state makes a decision next year.”
Meanwhile, resident Collette Guyott-Hempel said that “THC, marijuana are deadly combinations for our community.”
She noted that marijuana remains a federal Schedule 1 drug. Marijuana and THC “are just as bad as LSD and ecstasy,” she said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson move to table the ordinance and asked for additional conversations on the ordinance before moving forward. “I’m not against regulations,” Morson said. “I am more about (having) more conversations about making sure that we get it right.”
Morson’s motion to table the discussion failed for lack of a second.
The city has a duty to move ahead with THC regulations to keep young people safe, Councilmember Susan Pha said.
“As each bill does get passed, then we get tasked with our duties,” she said. “It just means that we are regulating the sale of THC within our city to make sure that our goal of compliance and public safety is met.”
While Pha supported the proposal, she said that a $1,000 licensing fee is too high a cost for this type of THC license.
Moving ahead with regulations was the “most prudent” thing to do, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
“The train has left the station already as far as this is concerned, so the most responsible thing to do I think is what we’re trying to do here tonight, to put some guard rails around this issue,” he said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner spoke in favor of moving ahead with the policy. “If we don’t put anything in place then that puts us at a different risk,” she said.
Councilmember XP Lee said he would support the proposal, but asked if there was a way to restrict the number of retailers in a small area such as a singe shopping mall.
Jullie said he would be concerned about attempting to decide which stores in shopping centers would be selected for licensing and which would not.
“People can sell this – we have no choice if they sell it or not,” said Councilmember Terry Parks. “The only thing we’re voting on is to regulate it.”
