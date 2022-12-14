BP15NWthc.jpg

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a THC licensing program Dec. 5. Licenses will cost retailers $1,000 per year, plus a one-time $500 background check fee. The ordinance caps total license holders at 45 across the city, with a maximum of 15 in each of the three City Council districts.

Licenses will cost retailers $1,000 per year, plus a one-time $500 background check fee. “The background check fee is the same as liquor licenses,” said Keith Jullie, rental and business licensing manager.

