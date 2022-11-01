The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a preliminary plat and site plan for a 75-unit apartment complex near North Hennepin Community College at its Oct. 24 meeting.
The proposal is part of a collaborative effort to develop affordable or mixed-income housing on land close to the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail station at West Broadway and 85th Avenue North and the community college.
In spring 2020, the city solicited proposals from developers for affordable housing and other mixed-use developments at the NHCC-owned site.
“The (Economic Development Authority) made the decision to partner with a developer to build mixed-income, multifamily housing following several years of planning with the community,” said Paul Mogush, planning director.
Duffy Development, a local real estate developer, proposed an overall picture for the development site which consisted of 150 units of mixed-income housing and a small commercial use development, to be built in phases.
The city selected Duffy Development, which is now proposing to construct the first phase of this development, a four-story apartment complex.
The development would include a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units on a 6-acre plot north of 85th Avenue, located west of Tessman Parkway and east of College Parkway.
“I’m really excited about this project and have been in full support of it,” said Councilmember Susan Pha, “because I remember years ago when we were talking about this site and what we could develop on there, one thing came through that was really clear – we wanted housing, affordable housing on this site that would have access to the light rail that could possibly come through. We don’t have enough public transportation to accommodate the needs.”
The building could also provide access to the college and jobs along the rail line, Pha said.
The 25,710-square-foot apartment complex would be built on 2.7 acres of land and have underground parking.
According to unapproved Planning Commission meeting minutes, Duffy is planning to have 55 units kept affordable through a tax credit program.
“For many people who have never had to live in subsidized housing, they don’t get it,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “There are many people, single moms, people who need housing to make it, but good housing, high-quality housing.”
Through the tax credit program, an investor would make a 15-year financial commitment to the property, while Duffy in turn would have at least a 40-year commitment to keeping the units affordable, the meeting minutes state.
Another eight units would be available for “very-low income residents” through tax increment financing from the city, while 12 units would have market-rate pricing, according to the meeting minutes.
“I think the more we can bring different types of units at different affordability levels and especially here, where potentially this could actually be something that helps the college bring people to it and want to go there, really just makes me very happy,” said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner.
In early planning, the developer had considered a childcare center at the site, although that element of the proposal was not included in the site plan for the first round of apartment development.
The site is currently owned by NHCC, but the city retains an option to purchase the site and resell it to the developer.
“Tessman Ridge is actually the first new building to be built and reviewed under those new” transit-oriented design zoning ordinance requirements, which were implemented in response to the proposed light rail line construction route, Mogush said.
The ordinance is intended to make pedestrian travel easier near the rail line and station areas.
