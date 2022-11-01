BP03NWapartments.JPG

A graphic designer’s rendering of the proposed four-story, 75-unit apartment complex proposed near North Hennepin Community College.

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a preliminary plat and site plan for a 75-unit apartment complex near North Hennepin Community College at its Oct. 24 meeting.

The proposal is part of a collaborative effort to develop affordable or mixed-income housing on land close to the proposed Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail station at West Broadway and 85th Avenue North and the community college.

An overhead view of the site for the proposed Tessman Ridge apartment complex.

