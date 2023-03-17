The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a new contractor for its violence prevention work at a tense March 13 meeting.

Previously, the council contracted with a nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now to stem a rise in street violence. While the organization reapplied to continue its work, the council decided to move in a new direction, selecting a collaborative between Men In Black Security, The Village BP and other partnering organizations in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city.

