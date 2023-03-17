The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a new contractor for its violence prevention work at a tense March 13 meeting.
Previously, the council contracted with a nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now to stem a rise in street violence. While the organization reapplied to continue its work, the council decided to move in a new direction, selecting a collaborative between Men In Black Security, The Village BP and other partnering organizations in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city.
The council voted 5-0 to support the change, with Council Member Boyd Morson abstaining.
“We’re having this discussion because we need a 2.0 portion of what’s been happening in the community,” Mayor Hollies Winston said. “What we deployed in the past, we know that we have to move to a bit more sophisticated model going forward.”
Minnesota Acts Now
In summer 2021, Brooklyn Park hired Minnesota Acts Now, which is headed by Bishop Harding Smith of The Spiritual Church of God in Robbinsdale, to assist in violence intervention.
The organization, clad in blaze orange shirts, began patrolling high-crime areas of the city such as the intersection of Zane and 63rd Avenue and Huntington Place Apartments. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the organization was successful in reducing crime in these areas.
Since hiring Minnesota Acts Now, the City Council has seen considerable turnover. Likewise, former Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen has retired and Police Chief Mark Bruley has stepped in as the new head of the department.
Meanwhile, the city issued a request for qualifications for a new violence interruption contract.
The $650,000 contract, which will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding, will run from April 1 to Dec. 31.
Three organizations responded to the request for qualifications: A Mother’s Love, Minnesota Acts Now and Men In Black Security.
Smith, a Brooklyn Park resident, said his organization worked to sit down with rival gang groups and broker peace agreements.
“These kids that were shooting each other on the streets, since we have taken over, you don’t hear of those shootings anymore,” he said. “We have worked tirelessly to get these kids to put the guns down.”
Crime has dropped more than 75% in the areas patrolled by Minnesota Acts Now, Smith said.
The organization has purchased a building to offer mentoring and community services, he said.
“A lot of people that didn’t understand how we work and what we do, we found people coming around when our people were on breaks, taking pictures and sharing it on Facebook, but nevertheless, since we took over, crime has dropped,” he said.
Mayor Hollies Winston said the organization had developed “a reputation” in the in the community with negative associations. “I see Bishop shaking his head – we’ll agree to disagree,” he said.
Smith said he has not had time to sit down with the mayor and discuss the organization’s work.
“We have been a model, we have done great work,” he said. “You’re now a mayor for all people, even those that didn’t vote for you. I was one of those that didn’t vote for you. But I want to support you because when you do well, our city becomes better, and I know you’re going to be a great mayor because you will listen to the people. Some of those that didn’t vote for you can be some of your strongest supporters.”
“I appreciate the veiled threat Bishop,” Winston responded.
At multiple times during the meeting, Winston implored members of the audience to either quiet down or be asked to leave the council chambers.
Council Member Christian Eriksen questioned Smith about comments he had made during a previous contentious meeting related to his organization.
“The Bishop’s response was to say that when God builds the church, Satan builds a chapel next door,” Eriksen said. “I think there’s some pretty heavy insinuation in that statement.”
Smith said that his comments in that meeting were not in reference to his work in violence interruption.
“I will continue my work whether we are the one chosen or not,” he said.
Winston said a violence interrupter ought to have a calming effect on the population. “You need someone who is not going to demonize the people that disagree with them,” he said.
Council Member Boyd Morson said he had patrolled with the organization after they were hired, and spoke in favor of the work they had already done for the city.
“It would be unfair for me not to lift up my voice towards Minnesota Acts (Now) because they were here,” he said. “I support them for getting out there and do what they were doing, and I’m going to apologize to Minnesota Acts (Now) because of some of the blurbs that went out about pointing fingers at you, I don’t think that was fair.”
A Mother’s Love
Lisa Clemons, CEO of A Mother’s Love and a Brooklyn Park resident, said the organization began doing boots-on-the-ground advocacy, mentoring and violence prevention work in Downtown and North Minneapolis in 2018.
A Mother’s Love offers tutoring, root-cause disparity reduction related to violence, addiction, mental health, trauma, housing and education, and empowerment classes for girls and boys.
“I think it was hard for people to understand that women can do this work on the ground,” Clemons said.
However, the organization recognizes it cannot just act strictly on the streets, but has to “be intervention, prevention, teachers, educators, and part of the family,” Clemons said.
Members have been trained in the use of Narcan, traumatic injury assistance and first aid, mental health crisis intervention and de-escalation, and attended the ATF Citizen’s Academy for firearms and explosives training.
A mentor with the organization said that through their work in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, they have “an in to everything that’s going on in the street and in the home. You build a trust with the children, and then when you build a trust with the girls, you build trust with the boys, because most of the girls have a boyfriend, and the boyfriends are affiliated with some clique, and so when they trust you and something goes on, you are the first call.”
Men in Black
Men in Black Security offers de-escalation and security services to commercial and residential properties, as well as self defense courses and non-lethal violence interruption at some of Minneapolis’s most violent areas.
Follow the murder of George Floyd, the organization “quickly realized that traditional security wasn’t going to be effective,” said Rashaud Imaun, chief business officer. “This is when our evolution began from security officers to what we call ourselves now, de-escalation specialists.”
The organization offered protection to witnesses in the Derek Chauvin trial, including Darnella Frazier, who recorded the widely circulated video footage of Floyd’s death, according to Imaun.
Their list of clients include the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the Somali Museum of Minnesota, the North Minneapolis Farmer’s Market and Taqueria Los Ocampo Antojitos Mexicanos.
“One of the standout elements in terms of MIB is our cultural competence,” Imaun said.
Agents with the organization have a 93% success rate de-escalating potentially violent incidents without violence, and when violence has been deployed, none of those incidents have resulted in a fatality, according to Imaun
Agents have been stationed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, working in areas such as the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale avenues, where crime was reduced by 20%. The area is cited as the most violent in Minnesota, Imaun said.
Men in Black has partnered with The Village BP, a service organization started at Huntington Place Apartments.
The Village BP has worked with the Brooklyn Park Police Department to organize community events and improve community and police relations. The organization also helps to connect residents with legal and tenant resources, food resources and other advocacy work.
In the partnership, the Village BP plans to act as a hub to organize tenant unions and connect communities to mentorship opportunities, housing, food, and family, relationship and mental health resources while assisting in housing stabilization efforts, said founder Tekoa Cochran.
Aja King, a licensed clinical counselor and counseling psychologist and chair of the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission, said her consulting firm will provide additional mental health support, trauma-informed care and wraparound services to those experiencing crisis.
The Global Fatherhood Foundation and the African American Women Awareness Group are also partners on the project.
Council discussion and tense moments
Council Member XP Lee said he was torn in selecting any one agency, and questioned if there was an opportunity to delay the vote and consider splitting the budget between organizations. “I wish I could mash you all together,” he said.
Morson concurred, saying he did not want to rush the decision, and that all of the organizations were needed to make an impact on the city.
“It takes all of us, a collective effort to make us one community,” he said. “I think we need all of you.”
He noted he has not had any interactions with Men in Black, but said their proposal “seems to be pretty good. It seems to be what we need in our community.”
Winston said it was not strategically fair to split the budget up between different organizations. The council faces a difficult decision and cannot make everyone happy, he said.
Council Member Nichole Klonowski recognized Minnesota Acts Now for its past work, and said organizers with A Mother’s Love ought to be paid better.
She said she supported the Men in Black proposal, but expressed concern about city funds going toward the creation of tenant unions through the Village BP.
The city shouldn’t fund tenant unions because those organizations should be pushing the city to make changes, she said.
Bruley told the council that he would prefer to see a single group be selected for the contract, and that he believed any of the three providers would be able to do the work.
He described the Police Department’s relationship with Minnesota Acts Now as “exceptional,” but also noted that the city wants to move to a more sustainable model of crime prevention.
The meeting was also marked by contention between Morson and Winston.
Morson questioned if Winston had any financial dealings with Men in Black, and said the organization offered security at a party celebrating his win as mayor.
“Maybe you want to get ugly, but I will say this, I have no financial interest in Men in Black,” Winston said. “Now, I know people in A Mother’s Love, but you don’t want to bring that up. I know people in (The Village BP), I know people in Men in Black. … I know a lot of people, so if anybody who comes before here asking for a vote, I can’t vote because I have the good sense to have a good relationship with decent people? I just feel like that’s not the form of government that we want to have. But maybe we have a different understanding of what it means to be a good resident.”
Winston said Men in Black volunteered to provide security at his party, and that he had not yet been sworn in as mayor at the time.
“I think what you’re doing is deplorable but it’s nothing new,” Winston said.
“My vote,” Morson said, “would be for the best interest of all of us, and so I’m going to abstain.”
