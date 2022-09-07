BP08NWcenterpoint.JPG

(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

The site plan for CenterPoint Energy’s north district headquarters, proposed for construction in Brooklyn Park.

 Kevin Miller

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a permit for CenterPoint Energy to construct its new north district headquarters on vacant land just south of the Champlin border at its Aug. 22 meeting.

The 120,000-square-foot industrial facility, which is proposed on a 17-acre footprint, is expected to be the latest addition to the 227-acre NorthPark Business Park subdivision at 109th and Winnetka Avenue.

