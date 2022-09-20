BP22NWgambia.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO by RISIKAT ADESAOGUN COURTESY OF BROOKLYN PARK)

Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Banjul, The Gambia, Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe pose for a photo June 21. The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a sister city agreement with Banjul Sept. 12.

Brooklyn Park, home to a large population of west Africans, approved a new sister city agreement with Banjul, The Gambia, on Sept. 12.

The city hosted a visit from Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe on June 21.

