Brooklyn Park, home to a large population of west Africans, approved a new sister city agreement with Banjul, The Gambia, on Sept. 12.
The city hosted a visit from Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe on June 21.
The agreement will add to the existing sister city agreement with Kakata, Liberia, which was approved in 2012.The agreement with Banjul was sponsored by the Gambian Association in Minnesota.
Nfamara Dampha, president of the association, told the Brooklyn Park City Council that there are more than 2,000 Gambians living in Minnesota.
“I’ve been searching for a home and I think I’ve made up my mind that Brooklyn Park is the right place for me and my family,” he said.
The association will serve as the lead organization responsible for the relationship, developing cultural, educational, recreational and economic programs promoting interest in Banjul and benefiting Brooklyn Park, according to the agreement.
Dampha said that Banjul serves as The Gambia’s Washington D.C., hosting 70% of the nation’s government institutions. The city is also a commercial hub for the region and a popular travel destination, he said.
With several stores in Brooklyn Park focused on the sale of African food goods, the agreement could help to strengthen commercial ties between the two regions, Dampha said.
The city hosts an annual Roots Homecoming Festival, offering five-star hotels and visits to historical sites such as Kunta Kinteh Island, Dampha said. In 2019, approximately 620,000 tourists landed in The Gambia, equivalent to approximately 25% of the nation’s population.
The goals for the sister city relationship include the promotion of good governance through the sharing of democratic best practices, the expansion of business relations between the two cities, the creation of a professional development exchange program for students and professionals, and advocacy for international peace.
Potential for cultural exchange exists within U.S. Peace Corps trips, was well as the Gambian Association in Minnesota’s Go-Gambia Expeditions, targeting first generation Gambian-Americans who may want to reconnect with their culture, Dampha said.
Imam Mohammed Dukuly of the Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center spoke in favor of the agreement and urged the council to approve it.
“West Africans, it doesn’t matter which city they live in, we believe that Brooklyn Park is the place for us, this is where come, this is where we buy our food, this is where we interact, and so to form a sister city relationship, it does not just benefit the Gambians, it also benefits Brooklyn Park,” he said.
Hennepin County Commissioner and former mayor Jeff Lunde also spoke in favor of the agreement. The interpersonal relationships the city developed with other sister cities and their communities were helpful when building trust and distributing COVID vaccines, he said.
“You never know what you might need” for relationships in the future, he said.
The council unanimously supported the proposal.
“I’m proud to be here and be wholeheartedly supporting this as a west African myself,” Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that it was an “incredible honor” to have Banjul officials consider Brooklyn Park for this agreement.
She suggested the city name one of the meeting rooms in City Hall the Banjul Room.
Councilmember XP Lee said he supported the proposal “wholeheartedly,” and that he supported efforts to reconnect immigrant children with their cultures.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said it was “a thrill and an honor to meet the mayor” when she visited.
Councilmember Boyd Morson called the step a “milestone” towards recognizing the communities that make up the city.
In 2019, Brooklyn Park approved a sister city agreement with Garowe, Somalia. However, the agreement has not yet been signed, as the Somalian delegation’s plans to visit Brooklyn Park and sign the agreement in person were stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
