The Brooklyn Park City Council on Nov. 28 approved the first reading of an ordinance enacting a THC licensing program for the city’s retailers.

This summer, the state Legislature legalized the limited sale of THC, the intoxicating element of the hemp plant, in edibles and beverages.

