The Brooklyn Park City Council is seeking to address the rise in Asian American and Pacific Islander hate crimes, asking the city to move forward with plans ranging from offering self-defense and bystander intervention training, to offering support for youth groups.
Councilmember Susan Pha, who arrived in the United States as a Hmong refugee, asked the council and city officials to address the topic, which was taken up in an April 5 work session.
“What’s sad is that it took a mass shooting in Atlanta for people to finally notice the violence against Asian Americans, when in reality, we’ve been facing this violence increase in the last year and we’re just finally talking more about it,” Pha said.
While 3,800 anti-Asian American hate crimes were documented nationwide in approximately the past year, the true number of incidents is likely higher as such incidents often go unreported, Pha said.
“Our Asian Americans are fearful and they’re taking self-defense classes, they’re creating self-defense kits for themselves and their families, young Asian Americans are forming buddy systems. They’re forming safety squads and patrols to help escort elders, especially along the light rails system on University in St. Paul, and Asian parents like myself and many that I know are deciding to keep their kids on distance learning instead of sending them back to school,” Pha said.
She asked the council to condemn the violence. “Even for myself, I fear what could happen to my parents, what could happen to my children,” she said. “I fear for my own safety when I’m out in the world.”
Pha said she has heard Asian American youth discussing the prospect of starting or joining gangs as a way to protect themselves and their families.
Proposals
An initial list of actions city staff could take to address the violence included issuing condemnations of the violence in new media outlets including the local Asian media, community engagement and partnerships with Asian-American and Pacific Islander community groups, promotion of the state’s bias and discrimination hotline, the development of safety plans for the Asian American and Pacific Islander business community, and the offering self defense classes.
City Manager Jay Stroebel said the city was “well-positioned,” to offer defense classes. “With some of the Asian American staff that we have in the police department and others, that could be a great training opportunity for the community,” he said.
The Brooklyns Youth Council and Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth plan to be involved with the city’s younger population.
“Before we begin our engagement with young people we need to get our house in order and understand how we come to this conversation,” said Rebecca Gilgen, executive director of the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth.
She read a draft letter of support to the community, saying the Alliance will engage the youth to understand their concerns and experiences, help to organize youth service providers to host bystander training, and help partners host anti-racist spaces for youth to process their experiences and traumatic events, among other plans.
Supportive council
The council spoke in support of the plans and in opposition to the violence perpetrated against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Councilmember Wynfred Russell, who came to America as a Liberian refugee, said the council needs to step up and speak out against the violence and hate.
“I know the challenges and the struggle that one had to endure to survive in this country, to thrive in this country as a black man, as a minority, so I can relate, I know what it’s like,” he said. “I’m sorry that your community members have to go through all of this. Together we are taking a stand.’
“Nobody can deny you your story,” Councilmember Boyd Morson said to Pha. “The only way we begin to tear down these walls of hate, as ugly as it is, discrimination and racism and biases, it comes in all shapes and forms and all sides and directions. Until we begin to talk about it, put it on the table, it’s going to be shelved.”
“This is something very personal,” Morson continued. “People been sending stuff to my home. Personal stuff to my home. They got my home address. People in Brooklyn Park are sending stuff to my home, where me and my wife live. Stuff we don’t know where it’s coming from, and we filed a police report, and there’s a report made. Somebody here in Brooklyn Park is doing this, sending it to my home. But I’m not going nowhere, I just want them to know that, whoever’s doing it. “
Morson encouraged Pha to remain proud of her background and heritage.
“I’m standing with, for and by you, whenever the need arises,” he said. “I will stand in opposition of hate wherever it may be, and especially in Brooklyn Park. I won’t tolerate it one bit, won’t stand for it. I’ll lead by example and out front to ensure that those perpetrating hate in our society against anybody, we’re going to make sure every law that’s on the books be used and applied against them.”
“For the majority of my life, until probably, maybe 10 years ago, I didn’t want to be who I am,” Pha said. She changed her name after being teased in her youth, and tried to change her accent to sound less Asian, she said.
“I’ve kind of retreated back to that. I’m scared to be who I am, and many people as well, so I’m going to take your word of advice and say I’m going to love myself, but that’s going to be kind of hard.”
“It won’t be hard, you deserve it,” Morson responded.
“As an older white male, I can look at my Asian brothers and sisters and I can’t say honestly to you, ‘I know how you feel,’ because I don’t,” Parks said. “I can look at my Black brothers and sisters, but I can’t honestly look them in the eye and say, ‘I know how you feel,’ because I don’t. But what I can say is that you’ve got my support, you know that I love you because I’ve said it before. I don’t know if that’s legal on the council but I’ve got your back.”
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson concurred, and said the city’s residents need to unite and work hard to understand their neighbors.
“I don’t know if this is enough, I think it’s a great start,” Jacobson said. “I think that we need to hear from more people in the community who have additional thoughts around things that we can do.”
“It’s overwhelming to hear the stories,” Mayor Pro Tem Tonja West-Hafner said. “Words matter. What people say to other people matters. The whole sticks and stones may break my bones (but) names will never hurt me is so untrue,” she said.
“Whatever we need to do,” she added, “we’re there for you.”
