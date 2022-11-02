BP03NWjuneteenth.jpg

(STOCK IMAGE COURTESY OF PIXABAY)

Pictured is the Juneteenth flag. The Brooklyn Park City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid city holiday Oct. 24.

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid city holiday on Oct. 24.

The decision follows President Joe Biden’s executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday earlier this year.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments