The Brooklyn Park City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid city holiday on Oct. 24.
The decision follows President Joe Biden’s executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday earlier this year.
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid city holiday on Oct. 24.
The decision follows President Joe Biden’s executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday earlier this year.
While the state of Minnesota, Hennepin County and several other cities in the state have already recognized the celebration as a holiday, Brooklyn Park will now give the majority of its city employees the day off and close City Hall.
The City Council was unanimous in its support for the proposal.
The city expects to pay $22,000 in costs for contractually obligated holiday pay to keep staff such as Police, Fire Department, and Public Works personnel on the job during the holiday.
“This is great” to have such an “important and significant holiday” be recognized at the city level, Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
Councilmember Boyd Morson also spoke in favor of the policy, calling it “long overdue.”
The holiday, also known “Jubliee Day,” “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day,” celebrates the official end of institutionalized slavery in the United States. General Gordan Granger arrived in Gavelston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, with Executive Order Three, freeing the last remaining slaves in the U.S.
The celebration was started by freedmen in Texas the following year, noted Marcellus Davis, racial equity, diversity and inclusion manager. While the celebration began to fall out of favor in the 1930s, it again became popular in the 1970s and 1980s, Davis said.
Efforts have been underway to officially recognize the holiday in Minnesota since 1996, he mentioned.
Councilmember Susan Pha said she hopes that local school districts also begin declaring the day an official holiday so students can celebrate with their families.
Brooklyn Park hosted Juneteenth events at Zanewood in 2021 and at North Hennepin Community College in 2022.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.