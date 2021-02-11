A Brooklyn Center woman was among eight people charged with 46 counts of felony theft in connection with a fraud scheme that swindled Minnesota’s Medicaid program out more than $860,000, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced Jan. 26.
The Attorney General’s Office alleges that Trenea Davis, 46, is the scheme’s “admitted ringleader.” She faces 11 counts of felony theft charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Davis recruited her friends and family to exaggerate their medical conditions so they would qualify for Medicaid-funded personal care assistant services. She then recruited personal care assistants to lie about providing services and receive state-funded financial compensation through several health care companies. This compensation was split between Davis, the personal care assistants and the other co-conspirators.
Prosecutors allege that Davis reported fraudulent hours working as a personal care assistant from 2014 to 2018, before switching to a role as a fraudulent patient, claiming a need of up to 12 hours of assistance per day.
“Minnesotans who receive medical assistance have a right to expect that they’ll receive all the care, dignity, and respect they’re entitled to,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “Minnesotans trying to afford their lives have a right to expect that every one of their tax dollars will be put to use properly. People who commit Medicaid fraud violate both of those rights. My office is working aggressively to hold them accountable and will keep doing so.”
Co-conspirators charged in the case include Davis’ husband, Cedric Zeno, of Brooklyn Center; Davis’ niece and personal care assistant, Virleka Parker, of Brooklyn Center; Parker’s former significant other Bobby Mayweather, of Blaine; Davis’ brother in law, Marc Zeno, of Gramercy, Louisiana; Davis’ friend and personal care assistant, Francis Finklea, of Brooklyn Park; and Davis’ nephew’s significant other and personal care assistant, Brianna Foss, of Brooklyn Center.
Cedric Zeno allegedly was billed as receiving more than 10,000 hours of care, but the personal care assistants listed on his timesheets denied ever caring for Zeno, and told investigators he drove Davis to the bank to collect and split the fraudulent paychecks. The Medicaid program paid out more than $177,000 for Zeno’s fraudulent claims, according to the charges.
Zeno and Davis are originally from Louisiana, where Davis was known as the “PCA Queen,” according to the criminal complaint.
A charging document notes that Parker is alleged to have falsely represented providing more than 12,000 hours of personal care assistant services to 10 different clients, including Davis’s nephew. While timesheets reported that the nephew, a minor, could not dress, groom, bathe or eat without assistance, he was actually a quarterback on the Champlin Park High School football team, according to investigators. Parker’s alleged fraudulent activity resulted in the distribution of more than $200,000 in Medicaid funds.
Mayweather is alleged to be responsible for more than $24,000 in fraudulent Medicaid spending for his role in the scheme as a personal care assistant.
Despite claiming to have provided daily personal care assistant services in the Davis home for two years, Finklea, when interviewed by investigators, did not know the address or color of the home. Her fraudulent timesheets accounted for more than $40,000 in Medicaid spending, the Attorney General’s Office alleges.
Marc Zeno reported receiving local personal care assistant services from Davis and Parker, and later claimed he worked as an assistant in Davis’s home, resulting in more than $115,000 in fraudulent Medicaid spending, according to the charges.
After claiming to have worked for almost 1,200 hours as a personal care assistant in 2020, Foss was unable to tell investigators the company she worked for, how many hours she worked per week, or her hourly wage. Her allegedly fraudulent timesheets accounted for more than $21,000 in Medcaid spending.
