The Brooklyn Center City Council on Oct. 10 discussed plans to move forward with the removal of the temporary fence in front of the Police Department and replace it with a permanent fence.
City staff members applied for and received federal funds for the project during the trial of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, but in the wake of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, put the project on hold after public outcry and pushback from the council.
Initially, the fence was designed to wrap around the entirety of the Police Department headquarters, located at 6445 N. Humboldt Ave.
The city has since redesigned the fence in an effort to make it more welcoming to the community, with public access to the green space in front of the building and the walk-in entrance to the building.
“A fence is not just a fence,” said Reggie Edwards, city manager.
The initial design triggered “the notion of disconnection, distrust, and the hunkering down or protecting government, while the public who have experienced harm and trauma (were) left uncared for, if you will,” Edwards said.
Likewise, the fenced-in building conjured deep, traumatic feelings for some members of the community, bringing up thoughts of plantations and slavery, disproportionate incarceration rates and Native American reservations.
“This relationship with police and community, it speaks to this strained relations, strained trust, built on harm, built on abuse,” Edwards said.
The city needs to recognize that context when considering a fence project, Edwards said.
“The fence in historical context, particularly in BIPOC communities, is historic and is as long as American history is,” Edwards said. “There’s a very deep and traumatic perspective and experience about fences.”
Meanwhile, there is a need for the community to recognize that policing can be a dangerous job, Edwards said.
“Over a decade ago, (police) staff have been saying that we would like to have a fence in front because I feel unsafe,” he said. “There’s some truth tot that.”
He cited terrorist acts such as Timothy McVeigh’s Oklahoma City bombing, as well as other violence brought against police departments, such as the more recent burning of the Minneapolis Police Station and squad car bombings in Ferguson, Missouri.
“There is a history of violence, there is death and harm,” he said.
Police officers and administrative staff within the Police Department have had their vehicles vandalized, Edwards said.
The new fence design restricts access to the building’s windows and secures police squad cars and employee vehicles.
“One of the vulnerabilities of the building structure itself, again in this day and age following lessons learned from Ferguson, is that the means of firebombing a building is through windows and our building, our police station has a lot of windows,” Edwards said.
The fence design presents a balance between security needs and accessibility, Edwards said. “It sends a message that we’re trying to work together,” he said.
The existing temporary fence is anticipated to be dismantled by mid to late October, while construction on the permanent fence is expected to begin by the end of October.
“We’ve already bought the fence,” Edwards said.
The green space at the Police Department may be used for public art, Edwards said.
Mayor Mike Elliott spoke against moving ahead with the fence, while councilmembers April Graves, Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson spoke in favor.
The city has a “duty to safeguard assets” including the physical building, the investigations and data held on-site, as well as the human lives inside, Lawrence-Anderson said.
Ryan concurred, saying it’s an “absolute imperative” to protect the facility while also building trust with the community.
The fence won’t make every resident happy, but represents an opportunity for empathy on either side of the issue, and is likely important to rebuilding the Police Department’s staffing, Graves said.
“I’m not 100% happy with it either,” she said.
Elliott said that people have strong feelings opposing the fence construction. It “seems not many people want a fence around the police station,” he said.
The city would be making a mistake to build the fence in response to the rare event of a police shooting, Elliott said
“I think that this is going to create permanent distrust in the community,” he said. “I think it’s wrong.”
While Elliott argued the city ought to have additional community engagement on the issue, the rest of the council opposed that idea.
History
In the week following Wright’s death at the hands of then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, protesters gathered outside the Police Department.
Clashes between protesters and police at times became violent or confrontational, while police officers throughout the region and the Minnesota National Guard were stationed at the Police Department.
The Police Department was already surrounded by fencing on three sides prior to the incident.
The rear fence was constructed along with the building during in 1999 or 2000, according to Edwards. Fencing along the sides of the building was constructed in 2003 or 2004.
Edwards said that the Police Department had requested that the city construct a fence in front of the building as early as 2015. However, that project never moved forward.
As a result, two temporary fences were erected during the period of civil unrest.
The inner fence, which still exists today, was built from precast concrete road barriers and chain link fencing. While this fence line was erected, Brooklyn Center applied for a federal Department of Homeland Security grant that was made available following the death of Floyd, as civil unrest roiled urban centers throughout the country.
The grant provides a $150,000 reimbursement for the construction of a fence around the Police Department. The city also plans to use $40,000 from its forfeiture fund to construct the fence.
After receiving the grant, the city began placing posts for the permanent fence. At the time, the council was not made aware of the plans to construct the permanent fence.
“We were in the process of doing a permanent fence along the front side and there’s some posts that are already posted there, and as we proceeded, we had communications both with community and with staff in understanding that there’s some deeper conversation that we need to have, and there was some understanding that needed to be gained by community and by staff,” Edwards said.
In October 2021, the council requested to have additional information on the plans, which were discussed with public input in November.
Residents raised concerns about the overall optics of further barricading the Police Department, as well as the implications of accepting the federal grant, particularly as it relates to cooperation with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
A second, non-scalable fence was erected outside the first fence in March 2022, Edwards said.
