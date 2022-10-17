fence layout 2.JPG

The Brooklyn Center City Council on Oct. 10 discussed plans to move forward with the removal of the temporary fence in front of the Police Department, located at 6445 N. Humboldt Ave., and replace it with a permanent fence. The city expects construction to begin on the new fence by the end of October.

City staff members applied for and received federal funds for the project during the trial of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, but in the wake of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, put the project on hold after public outcry and pushback from the council.

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

The existing temporary fence at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

