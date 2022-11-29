Andrea Kemink, a teacher in the Brooklyn Center School District, started planning last spring to travel to Sierra Leone with the organization Africa Uplifted.
Her father had already taken two trips with the organization, which aims to provide the people of Sierra Leone with basic wellness needs, education and economic opportunities.
“He was going again and invited me to go,” she said. “I just made the decision to come along on this trip.”
Kemink, who has spent 10 years with Brooklyn Center School’s AVID program, found that this year’s MEA break would provide a good opportunity to take the 11-day trip to the west African coast.
Among her planned destinations were the village of Manonkoh, where Africa Uplifted sponsors the Manonkoh UMC Primary and Preschool, and the St. Joseph’s School for the Hearing Impaired in Makeni.
From the beginning of her planning, Kemink knew she wanted to incorporate the trip into her classroom teaching. “I knew right away that I wanted to get them involved,” she said.
The AVID program, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, aims to provide students with soft skills for the classroom and career. It is unique in that students can take courses in the program from grade six through high school, Kemink said.
As a result, she was able to get a wide swath of students involved with the trip.
Students in her class researched Sierra Leone’s geography, history, education and culture. “We probably spent two weeks prior to me leaving,” she said.
Her grade 8-12 classes raised $621 to donate to students in Sierra Leone. “They were just able to donate whatever they wanted to, loose change,” she said.
The funds were used to purchase four goats, which fed approximately 360 students in the village. Serving meat for lunch in the school is a rarity, according to Kemink.
Beyond food, the funds went to purchasing school supplies and school uniforms. Funds were also donated to St. Joseph’s, where Kemink stayed during her visit.
Students in Brooklyn Center colored alphabet wall decorations and built wooden fidget spinners to donate to the fellow students in Sierra Leone.
While she was in Manonkoh, Kemink taught a variety of topics to students in grades four through six, and worked in a medical clinic administering malaria tests and distributing medicine.
Local students had the experience “really kind of come together for them when I got back” Kemink said. “We took time to look through the pictures and talk about the trip so that they could see actually what their funds went towards, what the projects that we did went for.”
With many students in Brooklyn Center coming from immigrant families, “there was also just a lot of really great connections with students in class about their experiences having lived in other countries including Liberia and Egypt – they were able to see a lot of similarities and share those as a class, which I thought was really cool,” Kemink said.
She went on the trip for her “own learning purposes,” she explained. “When am I ever going to have the chance to do something like that again?”
Sharing the experience helped to create new connections with local students, she said.
“The best part was having students share things that they recognized in their own culture and families,” Kemink said. “It’s a way to help build relationships and let them know that I have a little bit better understanding of maybe where some of them are coming from or where their families are from.”
It also helped to teach students that there are many different reasons to travel, like giving back to a community or to learn from new experiences, she said.
“Initially they thought I was going to a resort and doing all this stuff,” she said.
11th-grader Lidia Tesfay told Kemink, “It was important to be a part of your trip because it is good to know history besides your country, and it is really good to help the students, people that lived there.”
