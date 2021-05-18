In the days and weeks that followed the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop, Brooklyn Center spent $322,000 executing contracts with companies to respond to the ensuing civil unrest that embroiled the city and captured the nation’s attention.
Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards discussed the contracts with the council May 10.
“We immediately created some contracts that we executed immediately to address those immediate crises,” Edwards said.
More than a week of protesting followed the shooting, with large crowds gathering outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Law enforcement and the protesters clashed on several occasions, with less-lethal munitions and tear gas deployed by police to disperse crowds.
As this civil unrest unfolded, the city attempted to “create a safe space for protesters to be able to protest as well as law enforcement to be safe, and then also no destruction as relates to facilities,” Edwards said.
Part of that work, and the attempt to return to some sense of normalcy, required outside companies to provide a variety of services to the city’s staff members and residents. The services included security, physical infrastructure leasing and social services.
The accounting related to these contacts makes no effort to quantify the total city spending in response to the situation. That is, budget line items such as city staff time spent responding to the unrest was not calculated in these contracts. Rather, these are the costs for new contracts for services or assistance that arose during or after the emergency.
Since April 11, the city spent $171,000 on contracts directly responding to the civil unrest.
Another $151,000 has been spent on what the city categorizes as recovery efforts that started April 18.
Protest security and intervener groups accounted for the largest portion of these new contracts. The city spent $99,000 on contracts with groups including The Freedom Fighters, W&W Protection, Mother’s Love, WePushforPeace, and 2ndChance.
“There were a couple of things that we did do ranging from providing a dual fence with 6 feet in between, which created distance, utilizing space to deescalate,” Edwards said.
“We also had interveners that came in that provided an intervening between the protesters and the fence, which provided not only a physical presence of community with protesters but also it provided some type of social service, a human connection with those who are protesting.”
These efforts were part a strategy aimed at reducing the volatility of the protests, Edwards said. “Those organizations were critical in allowing us to deescalate the area where the protesters were and to create that safe space, as much as possible,” he explained.
Our Sisters Keepers has been hired to provide social services and crisis management to residents living Sterling Apartments and others in the immediate surrounding area of the Police Department at 6645 N. Humboldt Ave. W&W Protection was also hired to provide 20 days of security for the apartments near the police station.
It became clear during listening sessions that followed the unrest that additional security beyond what was being provided by property managers was needed at the nearby apartments, Edwards said.
Between 10 and 15 private security agents are performing routine patrols at the properties, he said.
In the public works department, a $5,000 contact was issued to the company Warning Lights to provide barricades, street traffic signs and other physical infrastructure used to respond to the unrest and traffic control in the immediate area. They remain contracted for another $15,000 worth of work and materials.
Allen Properties was hired for $3,000 to clean up the trash and debris that was left following the protests outside the Police Department.
Another significant portion of spending was communications functions. $55,000 was spent to hire MRRP Communications to assist with crisis communications.
Press from around the world was already present in the area due to the Derek Chauvin trial, and the city’s communications department has only one full-time staff member and a part-time graphic designer.
The communications manager was on medical leave, so “we literally had no one in-house that was doing communication,” Edwards said. As a result, the city immediately contracted with MRRP to begin communications work.
The public relations firm Makesi Creative Strategies was also hired for $5,500 to assist Mayor Mike Elliott with external government communication, coordination and scheduling.
The city was “inundated with press from around the world, we were inundated with dignitaries throughout,” Edwards said.
“The mayor was called upon by, again, whether or not it be CNN or ABC or CBS, or dignitaries coming in, whether or not that be Maxine Waters or Rev. Jackson, and then also communicating with other jurisdictions that we’re going through – Minneapolis and St. Paul – also dealing with the state as it relates to helping to work with elected officials at various levels.”
Councilmember April Graves said the city needs to do a better job communicating both internally and with the community at-large moving forward. “We need to just do better,”she said.
Elliott concurred. “We’ve got to really look at our capacity, where we were, how prepared we were for the events that happened, and what we need to do going forward to improve, definitely improve on communication all around,” he said.
