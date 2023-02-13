BC16PFdogs.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

The Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Departments introduced 15-week-old Golden Retrievers Rex (pictured here) and Brooklyn to reporters Feb. 8. They will serve as emotional support dogs for city staff members and the community.

The latest additions to the Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Departments are younger than a typical recruit.

Fifteen-week-old Golden Retrievers Rex and Brooklyn were introduced Feb. 8 in the Brooklyn Center West Fire Station.



Siblings Rex and Brooklyn will serve the Brooklyn Center community, police and fire staff in times of distress.


Police Commander Tony Gruenig, City Clerk Barb Suciu and City Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson pet service dogs Rex and Brooklyn in the Brooklyn Center West Fire Station.


Police Commander Tony Gruenig, Fire Chief Todd Berg and two dog trainers pose for a photo.

