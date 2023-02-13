The latest additions to the Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Departments are younger than a typical recruit.
Fifteen-week-old Golden Retrievers Rex and Brooklyn were introduced Feb. 8 in the Brooklyn Center West Fire Station.
The brother-and-sister K9s were recently donated to the city and will serve as emotional support dogs for police officers, fire fighters and residents in moments of crisis.
“This all started over a year ago,” said Fire Chief Todd Berg. “We started talking about the benefits of having emotional support dogs in our department not only for our internal employees but for the community as well, our citizens.”
The dogs will offer comfort to residents after a stressful incident such as a house fire, he said.
“When we go to a house fire, it’s probably the most terrible day for that family,” Berg said. “By bringing Brooklyn with me, I can help deter some of the emotional effects of them watching their house burn and let the dog help them emotionally.”
Police Commander Tony Gruenig said Rex may be used to assist distressed residents when notified of a death in their family, or in less dire circumstances, could serve as an ice breaker when police are visiting with community members and schools.
To find the dogs, Brooklyn Center partnered with Soldier’s 6, a nonprofit that provides trained service dogs to honorably discharged veterans, police officers, paramedics, firefighters, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers.
“They put out some feelers for us. We were kind of hoping for siblings, brother and sister, so that they would continue to grow up together and serve the community and our employees,” Berg said.
A family in northern Minnesota was interested in donating puppies from a new litter.
“These two dogs will be trained to go out in the public – they should be ready mid to late summer,” Berg said.
Users of emotional support dogs can experience reduced blood pressure and reduced stress and anxiety, according to Berg.
“Through affection and companionship they provide comfort for people with various mental and emotional conditions,” he said. “They really give and receive unconditional love.”
Berg and Gruenig will be the dogs’ handlers, bringing the dogs home with them at night and with them to work in the morning.
“Our dogs are about 130 strong,” said dog trainer Mike Boehmer, who works with the Minnesota-based Soldier’s 6. “They help with everything – they help with literally opening up doors, closing cabinets, opening refrigerators, helping people get from point A to point B.”
While the foundation of training will remain the same for Rex and Brooklyn, “we’re going to have a lot more social exposure for them,” Boehmer said. “We want them to be touched by very many different people and be able to intermingle with numerous people in a single setting. So we want them to be comfortable in their own skin, with themselves, and be comfortable with their surroundings.”
Soldier’s 6 provides all the dog training for free, as well as a year of veterinarian bills and maintenance training for the life of the dog, Boehmer said.
The city will provide updates for the dog’s training progress on social media, Berg said.
