Brooklyn Center Schools will move its early learning and elementary students back to in-person learning starting Feb. 1.
The moves comes after Gov. Tim Walz announced plans Dec. 16 to prioritize in-school learning.
“All of our children belong in school but bringing back our youngest learners and special populations will be the first step to bringing all students back to our buildings,” said Superintendent Carly Baker. “This will be an adjustment for our students, families and staff but we are finalizing plans to make this a smooth and safe transition for all.”
Elementary students will begin in a staggered transition to an on-campus hybrid model, while students in certain special education programs will begin on-campus learning in custom schedules.
“With a better understanding of how COVID spreads in our community, and the updated health and safety protocols, we feel confident that we can provide a safe learning and work environment for students and staff,” Baker said.
Schedule
After finishing the first semester of school in distance learning between Jan. 5 and Jan. 21, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will begin on-campus learning two days a week starting Feb. 1.
Likewise, students of all grade levels in “setting three” special education, as well as students who are new to the country, will begin on-campus learning in custom schedules Feb. 1.
Starting Feb. 8, students in first and second grade will begin on-campus learning two days per week. Students in grades three, four and five will begin on-campus learning Feb. 22, with students in school two days per week. In this model, the remaining three days of each week will be dedicated to virtual learning.
To reduce the number of people in school buildings, students will be separated into two cohorts. One cohort of students will attend classes in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while a second cohort will attend Thursdays and Fridays. All students will have distance learning on Wednesdays, when buildings will be closed to facilitate cleaning.
In the case that multiple students from one household are attending classes, the district will attempt to place them in the same group.
Families may also opt in to the BC Online learning program, which does not include any in-person instruction and operates independently from the district’s other programs.
