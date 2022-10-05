BC13NWcommittee.jpg

(STOCK IMAGE BY FRANZ P. SAUERTEIG FROM PIXABAY)

Brooklyn Center’s public safety committee recently recommended the City Council make changes to the police department’s vehicle stop policy, banning traffic stops related to minor physical issues with vehicles.

The policy would also ban consent searches, a practice where police officers request to search a stopped vehicle without probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.

