Brooklyn Center's public safety committee recently recommended the City Council make changes to the police department's vehicle stop policy, banning traffic stops related to minor physical issues with vehicles.
The policy would also ban consent searches, a practice where police officers request to search a stopped vehicle without probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.
The recommendation came as part of Brooklyn Center's larger resolution to redesign its public safety response model, with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to non-moving traffic violations and mental health-related calls for service.
In May 2021, the City Council approved the resolution following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by then-officer Kim Potter.
The resolution created the public safety Implementation Committee, which is chaired by Mayor Mike Elliott, and is continuing to develop the plans to implement the resolution.
“We're trying our best to avoid (an officer-involved shooting) ever happening again,” said Committeemember John Solomon. “Also in trying to avoid us ever having a police officer — that's such a dangerous situation — and them also being affected by that because they can be hurt in that process also.”
The policy, if approved, would prohibit vehicle stops that are solely for invalid or expired vehicle registrations, non-functioning license plate lights, cracked or discolored windshields, rear view mirror decorations, exceeding vehicle noise rules of the Pollution Control Agency or loud mufflers.
Vehicles could still be pulled over for these issues if their vehicle's equipment is so damaged it creates a dangerous driving condition.
“The excessive stops for minor equipment issues erode the community trust in law enforcement,” Solomon said. “It's been particularly harmful to a lot of people in our community and we felt like it would do not only us good, but it would also be something that would allow our officers to be able to do a better job in doing what they're doing.”
Traffic stops and citations for faulty vehicle equipment can have financial impacts for those already struggling financially, committee members said.
“All the data shows, the majority of these (traffic stops for equipment violations), they don't result in — particularly when we're looking at Brooklyn Center, we're not seeing actual arrests or convictions,” said Committee Member Joylenna Garcia.
Virginia has implemented a comparable vehicle stop policy in state law, while cities including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Lansing and Pittsburgh have made similar adjustments to their police policies, banning stops for minor equipment issues, committee members said.
The committee said that there is evidence of racial disparities in both equipment-related traffic stops and in consent searches.
“An article in Police1 Magazine found 'limited effectiveness in identifying evidence of illegal firearms or other serious crimes' in consent vehicle searches,” reads a Powerpoint slide in the committee's presentation. “Minor traffic violations (are) disproportionately made against people of color, leading to more requests to search their vehicles.”
According to the committee, Black male drivers are twice as likely to have a police officer request a consent search of their vehicle after being stopped for a moving violation.
Consent searches also have a negative impact on community views of the Police Department, affecting perceptions of the justice and legitimacy of police actions, the committee said.
Comparable policies have been implemented for Rhode Island State Police, as well as in the cities of Pawtucket and Providence, committee members said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she wanted to know more information about the policy and hear from stakeholders in the community. Law enforcement and the city's legal experts ought to weigh on on the policy, she said.
Councilmember April Graves generally spoke in favor of the policy, saying she was once subjected to a consent search when she had motor vehicle issues and felt angry.
She said the city needs to host community listening sessions to inform residents of the possible change and to increase community buy-in.
Consent searches can raise “dicey constitutional issues,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said.
Ryan said he planned to look into the proposed policy in greater depth following the meeting.
