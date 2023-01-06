A video posted and later removed from the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s social media accounts has angered the activist community.
The video appears to have been posted on Brooklyn Center Police Department social media and the city website’s Police Department page within the last two weeks of December.
On the city’s website, an embedded video box reads “video unavailable, this video is private.” Any posts related to the video on social media appear to have been deleted.
“The video in question does not represent the full breadth of community policing by the city of Brooklyn Center officers, nor our community engagement efforts,” said Police Chief Kellace McDaniel in a statement to the Sun Post. “We must have a recruitment resource that demonstrates police collaborating with city leaders and the community to protect and promote the safety and well-being of residents and visitors across the city. We determined to immediately remove the video from all social media platforms.”
The video, which was copied and reposted to social media by outside parties, shows members of the department preparing for duty.
The video follows officers preparing for duty in a locker room while strapping on service pistols. A group of officers sit in a briefing. An officer then leaves the briefing and enters a squad car while carrying an AR-15 and communicating via radio.
While some of the officers depicted in the video appear to be people of color, most appear to be white. All of the officers appear to be male.
“Professionalism, accountability, compassion, trust – this is Brooklyn Center,” a narrator says over dramatic music. “It’s challenging, there will be hard days. Nobody said it would be easy to protect this community, your community. Will you answer the call?”
Officers then activate their squad car lights and sirens and respond to a nighttime crime scene, seizing handguns from a vehicle and arresting a suspect.
“Be the change,” reads text laid over the video. “Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to $101,000 salary.”
“Over the past two years, the city of Brooklyn Center has worked diligently to rebuild the relationship between the community and all city departments including the police,” McDaniel said. “We understand that releasing the video in question would damage those efforts and the established trust with Brooklyn Center residents and surrounding communities. Our next step is to move forward and work with the Brooklyn Center Police Department and other city administrative departments to develop a video that reflects the quality of who we are as a city.”
The Sun Post asked police officials as well as the city’s administration when the video was originally posted, who was responsible for the creation of the video, and if command staff approved of the video upon its original posting. Neither police nor city officials responded to those questions.
The video prompted rebuke from a coalition of organizations who issued a press release through Communities United Against Police Brutality Jan. 3.
“After receiving complaints from the Minneapolis NAACP and other organizations, the City of Brooklyn Center took down an offensive recruitment video that was posted to their website and the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s social media pages,” the release reads. “This video outraged people because it portrayed racist and militaristic policing in a manner designed to recruit certain types of individuals.”
The coalition included a list of demands in the press release: that the city delete the video in its entirety; that the mayor, city manager and police must denounce the video “in the strongest possible terms”; that the individuals responsible for creating the video be terminated from the police force; and that all provisions of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act must be immediately implemented.
“This video exemplifies the culture problems within the Brooklyn Center police department, a department that has killed seven community members since 2012; all were people of color,” the press release reads. “The mindset behind this video is exactly why the city adopted the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act in May 2021. This act requires the city to form an expanded response network to address issues not requiring a police presence.”
“After the uprising in Brooklyn Center following the murder of Daunte Wright, the community made it clear that there will be no further tolerance of Brooklyn Center’s brand of racist, violent policing,” the press release concludes.
The coalition that issued the press release includes Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities-Metro, CAIR-Minnesota, Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, the Minneapolis NAACP, the Minnesota Justice Coalition, the Racial Justice Network, the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, and Communities United Against Police Brutality.
