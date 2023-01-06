BC12PFvideo.jpg

A still image from a recruitment video that was posted and later removed from Brooklyn Park Police Department social media. A police officer is shown seizing a gun from a vehicle before arresting a suspect.

A video posted and later removed from the Brooklyn Center Police Department’s social media accounts has angered the activist community.

The video appears to have been posted on Brooklyn Center Police Department social media and the city website’s Police Department page within the last two weeks of December.

BC12PFvideo2.jpg

A screenshot from the recruitment video shows Brooklyn Center Police Officers sitting in a briefing. 
BC12PFvideo3.JPG

An embeded video box on the Police Department website states “video unavailable, this video is private.”

