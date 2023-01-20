The Brooklyn Center Police Department is investigating two carjackings that occurred on Jan. 10.
According to a Facebook post, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a carjacking in the 5500 block of Logan Avenue.
A victim reported she was seated in her vehicle when three masked men approached. Two of the suspects opened doors on her vehicle, brandished firearms, and told her to exit the vehicle or be shot.
She complied, and the three suspects entered her vehicle and fled the scene.
Police used GPS data to track the vehicle and found it unoccupied in Minneapolis. It was recovered and held as part of the investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, according to a Facebook post, later that day police were dispatched to a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of a car theft.
Arriving officers found that two young men had committed a carjacking at the gas station. An elderly male reported pumping gas at the station when the two suspects approached and asked if they could use his cell phone.
He told the suspects that he did not have a cell phone. One of the suspects began to assault the victim, while the other pulled a handgun from his waistband.
After the assault, the suspects stole the victim’s keys and fled the scene in his vehicle.
The vehicle was later found to have been ditched after crashing into a snowbank in Andover.
Police are investigating the incident, and are unsure if the two carjackings are related.
