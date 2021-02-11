Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Jan. 25-Feb. 1:

THEFT:

• Jan. 25 at 10:05 a.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North

• Jan. 26 at 10:29 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 28 at 10:27 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Jan. 28 at 3:58 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Jan. 29 at 11:05 a.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 30 at 5:19 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 31 at 2:29 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Jan. 26 at 10:21 p.m., 3300 block of 49th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m., 1300 block of 68th Lane North

• Jan. 27 at 2:39 p.m., 3900 block of Eckberg Drive

• Jan. 28 at 8:52 a.m., 5800 block of Washburn Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 29 at 11:58 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 31 at 6:47 p.m., 5900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 26 at 12:48 a.m., 6500 block of France Avenue North

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Jan. 26 at 1:39 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Jan. 26 at 7:38 p.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 28 at 9:43 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

TRESPASS:

• Jan. 25 at 1:30 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 25 at 8:27 a.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North

• Jan. 26 at 5:27 a.m., 6300 block of Orchard Avenue North

• Jan. 26 at 10:21 p.m., 3300 block of 49th Avenue North

• Jan. 27 at 7:21 p.m., 2900 block of County Road 10

• Jan. 29 at 4:59 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

