The Brooklyn Center Police Department unveiled its first mobile pole camera system on Feb. 17.
The $54,623 camera will provide the Police Department with 360-degree live footage which can be transmitted to on-duty police officers.
The camera was first shown to reporters at Shingle Creek Shopping Center.
“Where we’re standing right now unfortunately is a hot spot area,” said Police Chief Kellace McDaniel. “What I mean by that is it’s an area where’s there’s a lot of thefts and that sort of thing. With this particular camera, it’ll help us as far as it’s a tool.”
Car thefts, catalytic converter thefts, retail thefts and occasional assaults have occurred in the area, McDaniel said.
“This is a pretty high-crime area so we’re doing everything that we can with officers, with technology and that sort of thing to make sure people in the community are safe,”
McDaniel said.
The department should be trained on the camera’s use and have it deployed within a few weeks, he said.
“It has the capability to actually coordinate with other databases in the future, which is really nice,” McDaniel said. “There’s a huge battery in it that’s (an) extensive amount of time where it can be deployed for a long period of time, but also it has solar technology too where it can draw power from the sun.”
The camera cannot replace officers, but can function as a great tool, McDaniel said.
“It would be great to get more. This is a year in the making,” he said. “It’s a great start for the community.”
The Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention Program and its community partners paid for more than half the costs of the camera.
While $25,000 of the cost came from city funds, another $29,623 was paid by the Crime Prevention Program.
Matt Oquist, community engagement director with Luther Automotive Group, said that City Council Member Dan Jerzak, a former crime prevention specialist with the Police Department, came to Luther and asked for their participation.
“We know that this is a tool for our Police Department to not only help prevent crime because no one wants to do anything right by (a camera), but also to catch the criminals who do so that we can hold them accountable,” Oquist said.
The effort represents a time when businesses, residents and apartment owners are “coming together to solve a problem collectively,” Jerzak said.
Businesses and organizations interested in requesting deployments of the mobile camera can submit requests to police@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
