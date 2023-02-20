BC23PFcamera.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Kellace McDaniel addresses reporters, while the city’s new mobile pole camera looms in the background.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department unveiled its first mobile pole camera system on Feb. 17.

The $54,623 camera will provide the Police Department with 360-degree live footage which can be transmitted to on-duty police officers.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

