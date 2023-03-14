BP11NWceap.jpg

Volunteer Laura Stanley packs food donations at CEAP last March. This year, the organization is aiming to raise $200,000 and collect 150,000 pounds of food during March FoodShare Month.

Two organizations in Brooklyn Center are hosting food drives during Minnesota March Foodshare month.

CAPI USA, located at 5930 Brooklyn Blvd., is hosting a drive seeking culturally specific foods as well as general non-perishables, while Community Emergency Assistance Programs, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., aims to raise $200,000 and collect 150,000 pounds of food during the drive.

CEAP will collect non-perishable foods at Brooklyn Park City Hall, the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Center City Hall, the Brooklyn Center Activity Center and CEAP’s headquarters.

