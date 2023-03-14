Two organizations in Brooklyn Center are hosting food drives during Minnesota March Foodshare month.
CAPI USA, located at 5930 Brooklyn Blvd., is hosting a drive seeking culturally specific foods as well as general non-perishables, while Community Emergency Assistance Programs, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., aims to raise $200,000 and collect 150,000 pounds of food during the drive.
Katy Briggs, communications and development manager at CEAP, said that through April 9, the organization has a $15,000 matching fund grant from Surly Brewing, Luther Brookdale Honda and other community organizations.
CEAP is calling its drive the “CEAP Community Challenge: Month of a Million Meals.”
“Visits to Minnesota food shelves reached a record high in 2022 and CEAP continues to see an increase in first-time visitors to our Food Market,” Briggs said.
“We are hearing from our neighbors that their budgets don’t go as far as they used to at the grocery store. For neighbors who were already living paycheck to paycheck, inflation is an ongoing crisis. More neighbors are counting on CEAP to fill these gaps and less food is arriving on our shelves. As pandemic support programs like E-SNAP come to an end, CEAP is our community safety net that is here to fill those gaps.”
According to Briggs, since CEAP can purchase bulk foods from food bank partners at a discount, monetary donations allow the agency to distribute more food than individuals purchasing items at a grocery store.
“It’s up to all of us to invest in each other as our entire community continues to heal from the pandemic and economic challenges,” Briggs said. “Financial gifts provide CEAP with flexibility to respond to our community’s needs as they grow and change in real time.”
CEAP will collect non-perishable foods at Brooklyn Park City Hall, the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, Brooklyn Center City Hall, the Brooklyn Center Activity Center and CEAP’s headquarters.
“We also have a few ‘Stuff the Truck’ events scheduled with churches and other community groups, including an event at Surly Brewing on March 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Briggs said. “Any patrons who donate food or funds to CEAP during the event will receive a free beer.”
CEAP is most in need of peanut butter; canned meats such as tuna or chicken; canned beans; rice; cereal; oatmeal; and pasta.
Meanwhile, CAPI USA, which served more than 15,000 individuals and distributed more than 300,000 pounds of food last year, listed its top 10 most wanted culturally specific foods.
While any non-perishable food or monetary donations would be accepted, CAPI’s clients need fish sauce, cooking oils, bamboo shoots, Asian and African spices, vermicelli noodles, bean thread noodles, tapioca, corn and fufu flour, curry powder and paste, coconut milk and jasmine, sticky and basmati rice.
