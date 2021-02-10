Brooklyn Center plans to upgrade four of its park playgrounds this summer, and is asking residents to help pick the designs through a community survey.
Scheduled to have playground equipment replaced this summer are Firehouse Park, 6535 Bryant Ave.; Bellvue Park, 801 55th Ave. N.; Northport Park, 5512 Sailor Lane; and Orchard Lane Park, 6512 Perry Lane.
The survey is open until 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“The city has planned for quite a few years just the natural replacement of the playgrounds in the city,” said Carissa Goebel, recreation supervisor. “The community is who are going to be using these, so we want their viewpoint as (to) what they like the best of what these designers have come up with, and we’re really encouraging kids to get their opinion out there on which ones they like best.”
Each park has three to four predesigned layout options in the survey. Participants will be asked to select their first and second favorite layouts, and provide information about their age, city of residence, neighborhood and frequency of park use. While some small modifications to designs could occur before construction, the community’s top ranking designs will replace the existing playground equipment at each park.
The playground was originally planned to be replaced in 2020, but the schedule was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goebel said. This year represents the first in a four-year cycle of playground updates, she noted.
Depending on the size of the new playgrounds, the budget to revamp each park ranges between $60,000 and $120,000.
Playground equipment design has “come quite a long way in the last 25 years,” Goebel said. Unlike older designs, new designs intentionally incorporate elements that require children to think and explore the equipment and nature in new and different ways, she said.
“Sometimes in the older designs, it’s just you climb some stairs to a deck and then they go down the slide,” she said. “Now, I guess even in the simpler term, they’re climbing up a little rock wall, so they’re learning where to put hands and feet to get to something, to climb through another apparatus to get to the slide, so there’s different components that are using their bodies and minds differently than just climbing a set of stairs or even just a typical set of rungs.”
At each of the parks, the existing playground equipment was installed approximately 25-28 years ago, Goebel said.
The playground designers were “really looking at how things are structured, not just fun play, but they’re also learning and developing a lot of their motor skills while playing,” Goebel added.
The survey is available at tinyurl.com/b7eyzbo9.
