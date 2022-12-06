Community Editor
A Brooklyn Center police officer was injured responding to a theft Dec. 4, according to a community alert from the Police Department.
A 3:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel on a report of a male suspect committing acts of theft.
A caller reported that a male who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a mask and carrying a cane had jumped the desk and stolen items.
The suspect then moved to the parking lot and began looking for items to steal in parked vehicles.
Arriving officers located the suspect and began attempts to detain him. The suspect began fighting officers, and struck one officer in the face, according to police.
After being struck, the officer had difficulty breathing and was transported to North Memorial Hospital by ambulance and received treatment.
Officers arrested the suspect, who was transported to North Memorial for evaluation. The suspect has since been booked in the Hennepin County Jail.
“Our officer has been released from the hospital and all things considered, is doing well,” the community alert reads.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
