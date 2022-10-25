A Shakopee couple with connections to Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center were recently indicted for participating the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mekfira Hussein, 38, is alleged to be the owner and president of Shamsia Hopes, a Brooklyn Center-based non profit operating Federal Child Nutrition Program sites sponsored under the Feeding Our Future program.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments