A Shakopee couple with connections to Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center were recently indicted for participating the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Mekfira Hussein, 38, is alleged to be the owner and president of Shamsia Hopes, a Brooklyn Center-based non profit operating Federal Child Nutrition Program sites sponsored under the Feeding Our Future program.
According to the attorney’s office, she fraudulently claimed to distribute thousands of meals a week through the company at sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and Friendly.
Her husband, Abduljabar Hussein, 42, is alleged to have created a company called Oromia Feeds LLC that pretended to provide the food to Shamsia Hopes.
The Attorney’s Office alleges that between October 2020 and as recently as this year, Mekfira Hussein claimed that Shamsia Hopes was feeding as many as 5,000 children per day, seven days a week through the Feeding Our Future program.
In reality, the nonprofit was spending a small amount of its income on food. Mekfira Hussein allegedly submitted fake meal counts and fake invoices as part of this fraud.
The pair received appropriately $8.8 million in federal funds through the scheme, spending funds on luxury vehicles and paying off their mortgage, the Attorney’s Office said.
The pair also allegedly paid thousands of dollars in bribes to Abdikerm Eidleh, a Feeding Our Future employee, in exchange for Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship of their companies.
They couple has been charged in a 20-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and money laundering.
