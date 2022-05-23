Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott was named a 2022 Bush Fellow by the Bush Foundation, the organization announced May 19.
The foundation provides fellows with up to $100,000 over a one- to two-year period to pursue education and learning experiences that help to develop skills and relationships that foster large-scale change in their communities.
“It’s a great honor to receive the Bush Fellowship,” said Elliott, who received the full $100,000 fellowship. “It represents an opportunity for me to further the work I’m doing on transforming public safety both in Brooklyn Center and beyond. I applied because I knew it would provide me additional resources to further build on the work here for our community and expand my efforts to other cities across our great nation.”
Brooklyn Center has seen much change under Elliott, particularly since the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021.
“Every year, the fellows inspire us with their immense talent and even bigger ideas to make the region work better for everyone,” said Damon Shoholm, grantmaking director for the Bush Foundation. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to support their growth as leaders and their bold thinking to create large-scale change.”
Elliott was one of 24 Bush Fellows selected this year. The foundation received a total of 468 applications.
Applicants must be 24 years of age or older, and must live in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, or one of the 23 indigenous Native nations that share the same geography.
Fellows are selected after interviews and mentoring sessions with Bush Foundation staff and Bush Fellow alumni.
“It was a rigorous interview process,” Elliott said. “Each step gave me the opportunity to reflect on my vision and goals for my community and my leadership development.”
He was selected as a fellow because he “wants Brooklyn Center’s transformative approach to public safety to serve as a model for systemic change,” the Bush Foundation said.
After the fatal shooting of Wright by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter and the civil unrest that followed, the Brooklyn Center City Council approved plans to develop an alternative public safety response model.
In the new model, unarmed civilians and mental health professionals will respond to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service.
Elliott “has worked to ensure problems are addressed with diverse, common-sense approaches, not only by armed force,” the foundation said. “He recognizes that public safety relies on changes to reactive response systems as well as on increased equitable economic prosperity and strong community relationships.”
Brooklyn Center’s public safety Implementation Committee is in the midst of exploring alternative response models. The committee, which is chaired by Elliott, is expected bring recommendations on the city’s new public safety plans before the council as plans develop.
With the funds, Elliott will “study systems change, explore proven safety models, and engage a network of community and thought leaders,” according to the foundation. “He will also develop a practice of self-care to sustain his leadership capacity at this critical time in history.”
“My plans for the funding are to pursue opportunities that further my growth as a leader in my community,” Elliott said. “This will include courses and training, as well as collaborative work and learning from other community leaders doing the work of transforming public safety.”
