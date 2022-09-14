Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and the challenger to his seat, City Council Member April Graves, met Sept. 6 in the Council Chambers for a League of Women Voters candidate forum.
The two candidates led a group of four in the August primary, with Graves leading the pack with 39.3% of the vote. Elliott followed with 34.17% of the vote.
Now, Elliott, Brooklyn Center’s first Black mayor, looks to follow up his first term with a second, while Graves, the first woman of color elected to the council, aims to transition to the mayor’s seat.
“I grew up here attending Palmer Lake Elementary, born in Liberia,” Elliott said. “My story begins in a small village on a rice farm, (with) my grandmother, my cousins. Living on that farm growing up and experiencing eventually civil war and coming to this country, I’m everyday reminded of the opportunities we have here in America.”
The sacrifice his grandmother endured to help him escape the civil war inspired him to serve, Elliott said.
Graves said she bought her first home in Brooklyn Center in 2011, and considered running for office after attending Brooklyn Center school board meetings.
“Eventually I thought, well who’s running for council?” she said. “At the time there wasn’t anybody that was really running that looked like me that was younger, that was a woman, that was a person of color, and so I decided to run, if nothing else, to inspire others to step up to that mantle as well, and surprise surprise, with very little money and very little connections within the community I won, and here I am now almost eight years later asking for your vote to be your next mayor.”
Police reform
The forum moderator noted that many questions submitted from the crowd were related to the Brooklyn Center Police Department and the plan to change the city’s public safety response model.
In the new response model, which was proposed following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, unarmed civilians and mental health professionals would respond to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service.
Elliott spoke in favor of the plans the city has moved forward, but said timely police response is still a vital community resource.
“Whatever we can do to get officers out there talking with members of our community is important,” he said.
Graves said that while it’s difficult for police officers to build relationships with residents if the department is constantly understaffed, outreach work is important, and the city’s Healing Circle community programming is a “step in the right direction.”
“I think that we have to be careful about not going too (far) one way or the other,” she said of the city’s plans to reform the Police Department. “The police should feel able to respond to calls but we also want to support them in that work as well, so if they end up in a situation where they don’t have that expertise where like a social worker is needed or a mental health professional, we want them to have that resource.”
Elliott said that while the country and city have been facing increased violent crime rates, the overall trend remains on a downward trajectory.
“We have to make sure that we’re holding folks accountable but at the same time we’re creating opportunities to make sure that we’re able to address the root of these issues,” he said.
Graves said that while doing street outreach work in Minneapolis, “I don’t feel as safe walking those streets now as I did four years ago.”
However, she said that she doesn’t feel like Brooklyn Center is “an unsafe place. There’s definitely moments where I don’t feel safe but I also believe it’s still a wonderful community. I’m not afraid to go to the park, I’m not afraid to walk to the store with my kids.”
The Police Department is “rebuilding” with a new chief, but still needs to hire more officers, Graves said. “I feel positive about the work that we’re doing,” she said.
Elliott said the department has “come a long way” since the aftermath of the shooting of Daunte Wright. “It’s a process,” he said.
Local economy
Graves said she has mainly focused on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs while on the council.
“I do think some of the bigger (development) sites have been frustrating,” Graves said. “Two steps forward, two steps back – we’re going to keep working on it. I’m not going to act like it’s an easy answer but it’s definitely something that’s important.”
Elliott said that while the city had lost many businesses such as Target and Best Buy in the years before he was elected, he thinks the city is “now turning the tide.”
He noted the plans for an international food village in the former Target site as an example of positive future developments.
Ranked-choice voting
Graves said that while she generally supports ranked-choice voting, particularly for the nation’s higher offices, she was “reluctant to say 100%” that she would support it for Brooklyn Center.
“I haven’t done the research to know that that would actually be the best idea for Brooklyn Center, but I’m not opposed to it,” she said.
Elliott said he would support ranked-choice voting for the city. “I know exactly how I feel about this and I can be very clear: yes,” he said.
Strong, full time mayor proposal
Recently, a campaign to modify Brooklyn Center’s government structure to a system where a full-time mayor assumes the duties of the city manager was circulated among residents.
This City Charter amendment petition was unsuccessful, and will not come before voters on the November ballot.
Elliott reiterated his support for the proposal to go before the voters.
“Ultimately it comes down to accountability,” he said. “Do the voters get to vote on, and decide, and choose and hold accountable the person who is making all these day-to-day decisions about running the city.”
Graves said the change would make the city’s government “less democratic” than the existing system.
“The city manager is not politically motivated, he’s not going to make decisions based on what he wants to do next in his political career, which could be the case for any number of elected officials, so I think it’s a more democratic process – the accountability comes by those that you elect into (office).”
