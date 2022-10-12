BC21Parsonscam.jpg

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

Denis Molla, 30, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after staging a politically motivated arson during the 2020 election, then filing fraudulent insurance claims based on the damage.
BC21Parsonscam2.jpg

Denis Molla burned down his own garage, then submitted fraudulent claims to his insurance company. 

A Brooklyn Center man pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after staging a politically motivated arson during the 2020 election, then filing fraudulent insurance claims based on the damage.

Denis Molla, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to one count of wire fraud after defrauding GoFundMe donors and an insurance company out of $78,000.

