A Brooklyn Center man pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after staging a politically motivated arson during the 2020 election, then filing fraudulent insurance claims based on the damage.
Denis Molla, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to one count of wire fraud after defrauding GoFundMe donors and an insurance company out of $78,000.
This comes after Molla was indicted on two counts of wire fraud by a United States Grand Jury in July.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, Molla reported to law enforcement that someone had lit his camper and garage on fire, and that he had seen three unknown males near his home when he heard an explosion.
The Brooklyn Center police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.
The Fire Department extinguished the fire after it had destroyed a three-car garage and three vehicles, including a camper.
Molla's home sustained minor damage, and first responders removed three adult dogs and five puppies from the home during the incident.
Molla's “Trump 2020” sign was destroyed in the flames, while officers noted spray paint on the garage door as it burned.
The letters “BLM,” the phrase “Biden 2020,” and a common anarchy symbol, a capital A with a circle around it, were applied to the garage door.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department called the incident “suspicious” when beginning its investigation into the incident.
Molla told law enforcement that he believed the large Trump 2020 he had hung on the camper had resulted in it being targeted for arson.
However, Molla admitted in court that he had spray-painted the graffiti on his own property and started it on fire.
Molla submitted multiple insurance claims for the damage sustained to his property.
When his insurance company denied some of the claims, Molla threatened to report the company to the Attorney General's office and the Department of Commerce.
Molla received approximately $61,000 from the insurance company after submitting more than $300,000 in fraudulent claims.
Molla also created a GoFundMe account called “Patriots for the Mollas” to benefit his family, receiving more than $17,000 from donors and depositing it in his Wells Fargo bank account.
The FBI and Brooklyn Center Police Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorneys Angela Munoz and Kimberly Svendsen.
