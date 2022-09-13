A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a seven-car pile up on Aug. 22 near the interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 101 in Rogers, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, as having died in the crash.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, at 2:45 p.m., a crash occurred in the right lane of westbound I-94 at the northbound Highway 101 right-side lane.
“Traffic was stopped in the right lane and an initial strike with (an) involved vehicle caused a chain-reaction,” the report states. ‘The crash caused one fatal injury and one serious injury.”
Perez was driving a 2016 Izuzu NPR at the time of the crash. His passenger, a 19-year-old from Monticello, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment.
According to the medical examiner’s office, Perez died at the scene from blunt force and thermal injuries.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
It’s “unknown” if the airbag in the Izuzu deployed during the crash, according to the state patrol.
No one else was injured in the crash, and three other vehicles deployed their airbags during the pile-up.
