A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a seven-car pile up on Aug. 22 near the interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 101 in Rogers, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, as having died in the crash.

