A Brooklyn Center man was recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Matthew Hines, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in May 2023 and was sentenced to 124 months in prison by Judge Donovan W. Frank Dec. 15.

