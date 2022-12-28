A Brooklyn Center man was recently sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Matthew Hines, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in May 2023 and was sentenced to 124 months in prison by Judge Donovan W. Frank Dec. 15.
In May 2020, law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking conspiracy involving Hines and codefendant Chue Xiong, 39, of St. Paul.
The pair coordinated the distribution of methamphetamine and sent proceeds back to their supplier, according to court documents.
On May 11, 2020, law enforcement observed Xiong leave Hine’s residence while carrying a brown paper bag.
Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on Xiong’s vehicle, and during a search of the vehicle, found 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine in the brown paper bag.
Officers also found 614 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s side door pocket and a 9mm handgun underneath the floor mat.
Xiong was wearing a holster while driving the vehicle.
The following day, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Hines’ residence and vehicle.
Law enforcement found 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine in the backseat of his vehicle, as well as $24,434 in cash.
Another 419 grams of methamphetamine were found in Hines’ garbage.
Xiong pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 30, 2021.
Hines then pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on May 6, 2021.
Xiong was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in the conspiracy. Hines will also face five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
The investigation into this conspiracy was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Allen A Slaughter, Assistant U.S. Attorney, prosecuted the case.
