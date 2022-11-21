The Brooklyn Center City Council on Nov. 14 approved the first reading of an ordinance to update the city’s unified zoning code.
If the council approves a second reading, it would be the first major overhaul of the city’s zoning code since the 1960s.
The update would represent a “top to bottom facelift” of the “rules guiding land use across the entire city,” said Mike Thompson, senior urban planner at Bolton and Menk, a consultant hired by Brooklyn Center to assist with the process.
The update has been in the works for approximately three to four years.
“I will say before I go any further I’m very excited to finally be at this point with you all,” Thompson said. “We have gone on quite the journey with this, as you all have as well too, so it’s an exciting day to say the least.”
The existing Brooklyn Center zoning code is among the oldest Thompson has interacted with, he said.
Most residents won’t notice the changes to the zoning code in their day-to-day lives, Thompson said.
“What this does is really allow for more options in how they may use their land and especially more clarity in land use development and approvals,” he said.
While the update is partly intended to consolidate land use districts and make the code easier to administer, issues of equity were also considered.
According to Thompson, land use policy has contributed to systemic racism and the separation of people across the nation, and while less explicit in Brooklyn Center than some communities, the zoning code’s prioritization of car travel, roads and auto-oriented design has created issues related to job access and transportation equity.
To address this, the new code has provisions related to mixed-use districts, neighborhood commercial nodes, multigenerational housing needs, and home-based businesses, Thompson said.
Likewise, it aims to allow for more sustainable and affordable housing, as well as affordable commercial spaces, Thompson said.
The code makes few changes that are expected to impact owners of single-family homes, but will offer more clarity in standards than the existing code, Thompson said.
If the new code update makes an existing legal structure non-compliant, it can continue to exist as a legal nonconforming structure, said Jason Hill, city attorney.
“It doesn’t mean if somebody has a use in a certain zoning district that is now not allowed that the city is going to go in there and knock the building down,” Hill said. “As long as the use or the structure is legal when the ordinance is adopted, it is a legal nonconforming use and (can) continue, it just can’t expand, it can’t intensify, those types of things.”
The legal process to review proposed land uses has been modernized to allow for the issuance of conditional use permits, reducing the need to rezone parcels and amend the city’s zoning map by ordinance.
The council was supportive of the proposal and voted 4-0 to approve the first reading.
While Thompson did not go into detail regarding the changes to the zoning code related to signage, he said the city’s business community was a part of the development process.
Councilmember Dan Ryan asked for additional details on changes to the sign ordinance before considering final approval for new zoning code.
“I remember early in my service there were questions about our sign ordinance which had been for years very restrictive for contemporary reasons,” he said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she had heard from a business owner who was glad to see changes to the city’s sign policy.
“This individual was very, very happy,” she said.
Douglas Boser of Inventure Properties spoke in favor of adopting the new zoning.
“I’m just encouraged and enlightened to be doing businesses down in Brooklyn Center – we’ve made a rather large investment last year and been making some larger investments this next couple weeks, so it is encouraging to see some progressiveness in trying to change some of these ordinances and collectively get this on track for as long as it’s been off,” he said.
