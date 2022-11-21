BC24NWzoning.jpg

(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

The proposed new property zoning map for Brooklyn Center. If approved by the council, it would be the first major overhaul of the city’s zoning code since the 1960s.

The Brooklyn Center City Council on Nov. 14 approved the first reading of an ordinance to update the city’s unified zoning code.

If the council approves a second reading, it would be the first major overhaul of the city’s zoning code since the 1960s.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments