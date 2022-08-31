The family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler and Communities United Against Police Brutality filed a federal lawsuit on Aug. 30 against the city of Brooklyn Center and the officers involved in his August 2019 fatal shooting.
“We miss Kobe every day,” said Amity Dimock, Kobe's mother and estate trustee. “Our beautiful son should never have lost his life at the hands of police.”
Dimock-Heisler, age 21 at the time of his death, was on the autism spectrum and was fatally shot during a domestic incident.
Asking for financial damages, the lawsuit alleges that Brooklyn Center Police Officers Brandon Akers, Steve Holt, Cody Turner and Joseph Vu violated Dimock-Heisler's Constitutional rights.
The suit names Akers and Turner in a wrongful death claim, and also accuses the city, and thereby its police department, of maintaining policies, customs or practices that predispose officers to use excessive force, deadly force and to fire their weapons inappropriately.
A city spokesperson referred the Sun Post to the city's attorney for comment on the matter.
The city's attorney did not immediately respond to an email from the Sun Post.
The Sun Post also reached out for comment from the Brooklyn Center Police Department's rank and file union president and Law Enforcement Labor Services, the union which represents more than 5,000 of the state's police officers. They did not immediately respond.
Previously, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman's office declined to bring criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the incident, saying in a press release that they had “a reasonable fear that two other officers and Dimock-Heisler’s grandmother were in danger of death or great bodily harm as the young man attacked with a knife.”
Lawsuit version of events
According to the lawsuit, Dimock-Heisler lived with his grandfather Erwin and grandmother Susan in Brooklyn Center.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Dimock-Heisler and grandfather were engaged in an argument related to problems with a meal from Wendy's, when Dimock-Heisler picked up a hammer and small knife and demanded an apology.
His grandfather left the room and called 911.
He then changed his mind about the call telling dispatch “oh forget it,” and hung up.
Dispatch called back twice, when Erwin continued to tell them “He's probably gonna be okay. Just
forget it,” according to court documents.
Emergency dispatch then broadcast a call for service to the home.
Officers Akers, Turner, Holt, and Vu, a trainee, responded to the call. Officer Sarah Frye also responded, but was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Akers noted that in a previous incident, Dimock-Heisler had stabbed himself in the abdomen and was hospitalized.
Dimock-Heisler's grandfather met police on the front steps and told them that everything was fine.
Akers told him that they needed to check on everyone in the house.
“Erwin did not invite the officers into the house,” the lawsuit states. “Officer Holt and Trainee Officer Vu squeezed past Erwin to enter the house. Kobe was sitting calmly on the sofa as Holt and Vu entered.”
According to the lawsuit, Akers told Frye, “a nationally recognized officer in domestic situations,” that “they were okay and waved her off,” at which point she left the scene.
Vu stood near Dimock-Heisler in the living room “asking the same questions repeatedly even after Kobe answered them. This escalated and frustrated Kobe,” the lawsuit reads.
Dimock-Heisler began to cry and say he did not want to go to the hospital, then attempted to run toward the front door.
Holt grabbed Dimock-Heisler by the waist and threw him into the sofa, which flipped onto its back. Vu held him by the legs as his back was on the sofa.
Turner and Akers entered the room and deployed their Tasers.
“None of the officers gave Kobe any command to comply with,” the lawsuit states. “both Tasers were deployed but were only useful a pain compliance mode.”
Officers continued to fire Tasers at Dimock-Heisler who was crawling on the floor, when Turner yelled “knife, knife, knife!”
Akers and Turner fired their service pistols, striking him in from close range.
According to the lawsuit, neither officer gave warning or a command before firing their weapons.
The suit notes that “a paring knife was found near Kobe's body.”
Constitutional rights argument
The lawsuit claims that Akers and Turner violated Dimock-Heisler's Fourth and 14th Amendment rights relating to unreasonable search and seizure
The suit names Akers as having been deliberately indifferent in violation of the Fourth and 14th Amendment, as he knew that Dimock-Heisler was afraid of being taken from his home but did not provide Vu with this information when he left him in charge in the room.
Aker's dismissal of Frye at the scene was also noted in this claim.
The lawsuit claims that Holt and Vue violated Dimock-Heisler's Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches because Erwin did not consent to their entry and there was no outstanding warrant to enter and search the home.
Since Dimock-Heisler was on the autism spectrum, the suit alleges that his treatment by officers constituted a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Minnesota Human Rights Act.
Akers and Turner are named in a wrongful death claim, alleging they committed “unlawful conduct.”
The city is named in the suit as liable for policies, customs or practices that predispose officers to deploy Tasers “when not appropriate or legal”; customs or practices that predispose officers to “fire their weapons inappropriately,”; and customs or practices that predispose officers “use excessive amounts of deadly force.”
The suit was filed by St. Paul-based attorney Paul Bosman, who recently represented the Brooklyn Center Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor campaign in a lawsuit against the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission.
Previous investigation
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension previously investigated the incident and issued a report, as did the Hennepin County Attorney's office.
The attorney's office wrote in its report, dated Aug. 5, 2020, that “Dimock-Heisler was on medication and had been in a treatment program but had recently quit because his health insurance no longer covered it. (His grandfather) also said that Mr. Dimock-Heisler cut himself superficially before the police arrived. Officers Turner and Akers explained that based on the violent nature of the current call and Mr. Dimock-Heisler’s history of self-harm, Mr. Dimock-Heisler would be going to the hospital.”
According to the report as Vu spoke with him in the living room, “Dimock-Heisler abruptly leapt out of his chair, moving past the officers and toward his grandmother on the couch in front of him. Officers Holt and Vu tried to stop him.”
The officers deployed Tasers on Dimock-Heisler, but were not successful in stopping him, the report reads.
“At this point, Mr. Dimock-Heisler grabbed a knife that had been hidden between the couch cushions and attempted to stab Officer Vu, who was still locked in a struggle with Mr. Dimock-Heisler,” according to the attorney's office. “Officer Turner saw this and yelled, 'Knife, knife, knife!' Officers Turner and Akers both fired their handguns at Mr. Dimock-Heisler, striking him six times in total. After removing the knife from Mr. Dimock-Heisler’s hand and handcuffing him, officers and medical personnel attempted to save his life, but he had no pulse and died at the scene.”
The attorney's office concluded by writing that “Because a reasonable police officer in the same situation would have an objectively reasonable perception of fear of death or great bodily harm, Officers Turner and Akers’ use of deadly force was lawful.”
The officers “spoke with (Dimock-Heisler) respectfully and empathetically, clearly attempting to de-escalate the situation. While this incident ended tragically, the officers involved made every attempt to resolve the situation peacefully before resorting to the use of deadly force,” according to the attorney's office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.