Amity Dimock, left, speaks at a May 2021 public hearing on Brooklyn Center's plans to redesign its public safety response after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. Also pictured are Ethan and Jason Heisler. Dimock, mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, and Communities United Against Police Brutality filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Brooklyn Center and the officers involved in the 2019 fatal shooting of Dimock-Heisler.

The family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler and Communities United Against Police Brutality filed a federal lawsuit on Aug. 30 against the city of Brooklyn Center and the officers involved in his August 2019 fatal shooting.

“We miss Kobe every day,” said Amity Dimock, Kobe's mother and estate trustee. “Our beautiful son should never have lost his life at the hands of police.”

